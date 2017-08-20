First Cricket
Bangladesh vs Australia: Hosts reinstate Mominul Haque in 1st Test squad, Mosaddek Hossain misses out

AFP, Aug, 20 2017

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Sunday brought back batsman Mominul Haque into their squad a day after his axing for the first Test against Australia created uproar on social media.

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan said he personally instructed selectors and team management to include Momimul, who holds the highest Test average of 46.88 by any Bangladeshi batsman having played a minimum of 20 innings.

File image of Bangladesh batsman Mominul Haque. AFP

"There was no reason Mominul should be dropped," Nazmul told a crowded press briefing in Dhaka.

"I have spoken (to selectors and coach Chandika Hathurusingha) why he was dropped. I think he became a victim of situation. I would say he has no reason to feel upset," he said.

Batsman Mosaddek Hossain made the way for Mominul in the 14-man squad for the first Test beginning 27 August, after showing no signs of improvement from an eye infection.

Mominul made a vital contribution towards his team's win over England in their last Test at home in October.

But form deserted the 25-year-old in away matches after he scored just 138 runs at an average of 23.

He lost his place in Bangladesh's last Test match in Sri Lanka, which they won by four wickets to finish the two-match series 1-1.

Yet his exclusion came as a surprise considering his record at home, with both leading English language newspaper The Daily Star and New Age questioning the move.

"The decision could be accepted without objection if it was (taken) in keeping with a consistent policy," the Daily Star said in an opinion piece.

Former Bangladesh captain Aminul Islam, who currently lives in Australia, expressed his shock on Facebook.

"Sorry Mominul. Speechless! Don't know whether there is any word to console this talented and hard working boy! Although I have witnessed so many unjust treatment in my career, I feel this one to be the most terrible one!," he wrote.

Bangladesh have not played a Test against Australia since Ricky Ponting's team visited the country in 2006, six years after they were granted Test status.

Published Date: Aug 20, 2017 | Updated Date: Aug 20, 2017

