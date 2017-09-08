Bangladesh vs Australia: Despite disappointment, Steve Smith’s side is bound to succeed in Asia soon

The moment Glenn Maxwell sent a tossed up delivery from Nasir Hossain over the log-on fence all the Australian players finally exhaled in harmony. The series equalling victory in Chittagong was a cause for relief more than one for adulation for the team.

Based on Australia’s recent form on the sub-continent, the rapid rise of Bangladesh on their home soil and given the fact that they were behind the eight ball for the majority of the series, it should still rate as fine accomplishment. But one can only be satisfied with the results depending on the respective goals. Before the start of the series, Steve Smith must have believed deep down anything but a series victory would be a step backwards from where they were in India.

Six months ago, his team missed a golden opportunity in India by failing to win the decisive moments in the last three Test matches. In Bangladesh, they fared a little better. But at the end of the day, it was one batting collapse too many that proved pivotal in preventing them from achieving their ultimate goal.

In Dhaka, Australia found themselves at 8-144 and 8-86. In Chittagong, it was 8-157. These batting debacles need to be rectified and can no longer be used as excuses.

There should be a sense of frustration in the Australian dressing room because they were within touching distance of glory, but still ended up being a fair way adrift.

Australian batsmen will still rue the fact that they repeated the same mistakes they had made on their past crusades to Asia. David Warner, Matt Renshaw and even Steven Smith were all guilty of getting beaten on the inner edge of the bat. Maxwell and Smith attempted horizontal bat shots in the fourth innings at Dhaka on a pitch that had unpredictable bounce. They are only miniscule mistakes and it is harsh to criticise such blunders, but minimising such slip-ups are ways to halt dramatic batting collapses.

The overall skill set has improved vastly, but the belief of winning is still to sink it. Perhaps the way they fought back in Chittagong are signs of forming that winning mentality. At the end of the day, the skills can be practiced, but winning habits can only be achieved with experience.

Twenty more runs in Dhaka and Australia could well have posted in excess of 400 in Chittagong, but that culture is yet to be instilled.

If Australia took two steps forward in India earlier this year, the movement stagnated in Bangladesh. As a team they didn’t achieve glory, nor did they regress backward. They continued to work on the jigsaw puzzle, but there are still pieces missing.

Smith’s mentality of ‘no excuses’ in Asia has been graciously accepted by his troops. Handscomb and Pat Cummins exemplified the grit and determination needed to overcome the harsh atmospheric conditions that challenge the body. Past Australian teams may have caved in to the heat or gotten mentally drowned by losing the toss on a bone-dry pitch. But this team has conquered those external barriers.

From a technical and strategic perspective, Australia has gained enormous ground and is aware of the brand of cricket they need to play to win on the sub-continent.

Batsmen have realised a defensive apparatus needed to be spot on. Getting through the first 20 minutes is paramount to excelling and playing with soft hands to nudge the ball around the field is the formula for scoring runs. It sounds easy enough, but it has taken Australia nine consecutive defeats to derive this method.

Importantly, Australia now have a set of players who are capable of delivering in Asia. There is a perfect blend of youth and experience.

David Warner’s twin centuries in the series have banished his sub-continent demons. His partner in crime at the top of the order, Matt Renshaw, is only 21 years old and has proven that he has the ability and the temperament to compete against the best. Handscomb is averaging over 50, despite having played six of his 10 Test matches on the dust bowls of India and Bangladesh. Add the evergreen Smith to this list and Australia has a batting line-up that is slowly looking like the finished product.

And then there is Nathan Lyon — Australia’s greatest weapon, who tortured some of the best players in their backyard and took an incredible 41 wickets from his six Tests in Asia this year, including a five-wicket haul on five occasions.

Statistics apart, Lyon now has the knowledge and can execute his art based on the surface, and the opponent. He had gained enormous confidence and amongst all the players in the Australian squad, he has the belief to bowl in crunch moments.

Steven O’Keefe and Ashton Agar are far from being finished products, but have shown enough to be sufficient back-up options for Lyon. Add to it all, the raw pace of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, Australia have a formidable side that is bound to have success in Asia in the near future.

But for the time being, they will still look back at this Bangladesh tour with a sense of disappointment. The glass is half empty rather than half full.