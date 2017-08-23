First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in SL | 1st ODI Aug 20, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
The Wisden Trophy | 1st Test Aug 17, 2017
ENG Vs WI
England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
IND in SL | 24 Aug 2017
SL vs IND
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
The Wisden Trophy | 25 Aug 2017
ENG vs WI
Headingley, Leeds
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Bangladesh vs Australia: Ashton Agar eyes successful comeback to Test cricket after four-year hiatus

AFP, Aug, 23 2017

Dhaka: Australian all-rounder Ashton Agar said Tuesday he was ready to return to Test cricket after a four-year hiatus if selected for the opening match of the tour against Bangladesh this weekend.

Agar impressed Australian selectors with his form this season and has received a strong endorsement from coach Darren Lehmann ahead of the Test in Dhaka starting Sunday.

Ashton Agar was superb for Australia but the match isn't over by a long shot. AP

File photo of Ashton Agar. AP

"Obviously it depends on what the wicket looks like but I'm ready to go if I get the nod," Agar told reporters in Dhaka.

"I’ve been preparing really well and I've done everything I can now. I feel like everything is in really good order."

Agar made a sensational debut to Test cricket in 2013, scored 98 runs in his maiden innings batting at number 11 against England in Nottingham.

But since then the 23-year-old has made only one further Test appearance and has been hungry for a return to the long format of the game.

It was not until his impressive form in the Sheffield Shield this season — claiming 16 wickets and 115 runs in four innings for Western Australia — that he caught the eye of selectors once again.

He was picked for Australia's two-Test tour of Bangladesh ahead of left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe, whose 12-wicket haul against India earlier this year helped Australia claim the first Test of that series.

But Agar was not letting the pressure of his selection, or years in the wilderness, get the better of him.

"For me now I've got to not put too much pressure on myself and try and enjoy the game," he said.

"It's just four years of experience, four years of extra bowling, a lot of balls bowled in that time and naturally you just get better," he said of his break from Test cricket.

Australia have not toured Bangladesh since 2006 and this series has been long in the making.

The second Test will be held in Chittagong from 4-8 September.

Published Date: Aug 23, 2017 | Updated Date: Aug 23, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 5957 119
2 Australia 5505 117
3 India 4717 115
4 England 5645 113
5 New Zealand 5123 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 1625 125
2 England 1962 123
3 Pakistan 2417 121
4 West Indies 2222 117
5 India 2183 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all