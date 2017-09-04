First Cricket
Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 1 at Chittagong: As it happened

FirstCricket Staff, Sep, 04 2017

Bangladesh won the toss on Monday and elected to bat in the second Test as it pursued an historic series victory against Australia.

The Australians dropped batsman Usman Khawaja, picked three spinners and brought in allrounder Hilton Cartwright as a seam bowling backup for Pat Cummins in a revamped lineup that is trying to avoid a first-ever Test series defeat to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh players celebrate a wicket. REUTERS

Skipper Steve Smith's under-prepared lineup lost the series-opener by 20 runs last week, giving Bangladesh its first Test victory over Australia.

The Australian batting struggled in both innings in Dhaka, and the attack was a bowler short after Josh Hazlewood sustained an injury that him out of the second and last Test of the series.

The Australians will have one less specialist batsman, with Cartwright batting at No 6 beneath Glenn Maxwell, who offers a fourth spin bowling option for Smith.

Nathan Lyon and Ashton Agar retained their places and will be joined in the spin attack by left-arm veteran Steve O'Keefe.

Bangladesh made one change, with batsman Mominul Haque replacing paceman Shafiul Islam. It meant Bangladesh will go with one fast bowler in Mustafizur Rahman.

Australia's Test rankings could slide to as low as No. 6 if it loses the second Test.

Starting XIs:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nasir Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Steve O'Keefe, Nathan Lyon.

With inputs from AP

Published Date: Sep 04, 2017 | Updated Date: Sep 04, 2017

