Bangladesh vs Australia, 1st Test: When and where to watch, coverage on TV and live streaming
FirstCricket Staff,
Aug, 26 2017
Australia travel to Bangladesh to play a Test series after a gap of 11 years. However, unlike the previous instances where Bangladesh went without a fight, the two-Test series is expected to be a tough fight for the tourists given the massive improvement in the performances of home side.
Bangladesh have dropped batsmen Mominul Haque and Mahmudullah from their 14-man squad, while recalling all-rounder Nasir Hossain for the first Test against Australia in Dhaka starting on 27 August. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan already delivered the opening salvo in the build-up to the Test match, claiming the hosts have a better spin attack than the Australians for Bangladeshi conditions.
File image of Australia captain Steve Smith in action. AP
Meanwhile, Australia announced their squad for the first Test, with all-rounder Ashton Agar being recalled after a gap of four years, while southpaw Usman Khawaja will be making the cut after seven months. It is to be noted that none of the members of the Australian cricket team, who resolved their long-standing pay dispute with their cricket board recently, have played a Test against Bangladesh in the past.
Here's how you can catch all the live action between the 'Bangla Tigers' and the 'Kangaroos':
When and where will the first Test between Bangladesh and Australia be played?
Australia will play Bangladesh in the first Test at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka starting on 27 August.
How do I watch the Bangladesh-Australia clash live?
The match will be broadcast live on television on Star Sports Select 1.
When will live coverage of the match start?
The live broadcast of the match will start at 9.20 am (IST).
Where can I follow the match online?
The match will be streamed online on Hotstar.
With inputs from AFP.
Published Date:
Aug 26, 2017
| Updated Date: Aug 26, 2017
