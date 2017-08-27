Bangladesh vs Australia, 1st Test at Dhaka, Day 1, Live cricket score and updates
FirstCricket Staff,
Aug, 27 2017
Toss Report: Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim won the toss and elected to bat Sunday in the long awaited test series-opener against Australia at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.
Australian captain Steven Smith (R) and Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim (L). AFP
This is the first test between the two sides since 2006, and the touring Australians enter without any warmup matches because of flooding at the practice venue.
For Bangladesh, opener Tamim Iqbal and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will be playing their 50th tests. All-rounder Nasir Hossain was recalled for his first test in two years, while Mominul Haque, Liton Das and Taskin Ahmed were left out.
Australia recalled left-armer Aston Agar to form two-man spin attack with Nathan Lyon.
Usman Khawaja also earned a recall at the top of Australia's batting order.
Lineups:
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Nasir Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.
Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (captain), Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Nathan Lyon.
With inputs from AP
Published Date:
Aug 27, 2017
| Updated Date: Aug 27, 2017
