- Zimbabwe and Afghanistan in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2018 AFG Vs ZIM Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 146 runs
- India in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs IND India beat South Africa by 28 runs
- Sri Lanka in Bangladesh, 2 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN Vs SL Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 75 runs
- Trans-Tasman T20I Tri-Series, 2018 NZ Vs ENG England beat New Zealand by 2 runs
- Zimbabwe and Afghanistan in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2018 AFG Vs ZIM Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|6871
|116
|4
|New Zealand
|6550
|115
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2345
|123
|3
|India
|3547
|122
|4
|New Zealand
|2940
|118
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
Dhaka: Bangladesh would welcome former captain Mashrafe Mortaza back into the national Twenty20 side if he decides to come out of retirement, cricket board president Nazmul Hasan said on Tuesday.
The 34-year-old fast bowler announced his retirement from international T20s in February last year but continued to lead Bangladesh in one-day internationals.
File image of Mashrafe Mortaza. AP
Bangladesh have failed to make any impact in his absence, most recently losing the T20 home series against Sri Lanka 2-0.
Nazmul met the team's coaching director Khaled Mahmud and captain Shakib Al Hasan to discuss the defeat, and said afterwards that he had wanted Mashrafe to return for the Sri Lanka series.
"We discussed Mashrafe. But it entirely depends on him," Nazmul told reporters after the meeting.
"Some people said if I tell him, then he would play, but I told him to play in this (Sri Lanka) series. I didn't force him. He said he wanted to play Test cricket which is why the discussion didn't progress," he added.
"Apart from Mustafizur (Rahman), I think Mashrafe is the most dependable (bowler)."
Bangladesh will play their next T20s against India and hosts Sri Lanka in the Nidahas Trophy, scheduled for 6-18 March in Colombo.
Published Date:
Feb 20, 2018
| Updated Date: Feb 20, 2018
Also See
Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of 1st T20 against Sri Lanka; Mahmudullah Riyad announced as stand-in skipper
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Hosts sweat over Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim's fitness ahead of 1st T20I
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Shakib Al Hasan returns from injury as hosts make wholesale changes to T20I squad