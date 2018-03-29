First Cricket
Ball-tampering scandal: After Magellan dumps Cricket Australia, here's a look at Board's other commercial partners

The Australian cricket team lost a major sponsor and a host of large companies tore up branding deals with individual players after the ball-tampering scandal. Here's a look at some of Cricket Australia's other commercial partners.

FirstCricket Staff, March 29, 2018

The Australian cricket team lost a major sponsor and a host of large companies discontinued branding deals with individual players on Thursday as the fallout of a ball-tampering scandal tore into the financial core of the country’s favourite pastime.

While the Magellan Financial Group Ltd binned a three-year team naming rights deal, which was only seven months old, sports apparel giant ASICS Corp and Commonwealth Bank of Australia joined in dropping players caught in the ball-tampering scandal

File picture of Steven Smith. AFP

Commonwealth Bank, Australia’s biggest lender, dumped captain Smith as an ambassador.

Breakfast cereal maker Sanitarium Australia, which is owned by the Seventh-day Adventist Church, discontinued their relationship with Smith as a “Weet-Bix brand ambassador”.

Earlier, LG had scrapped their sponsorship deal with Warner and then ASICS cancelled sponsorship deals with both Warner and Bancroft.

However, the likes of Yum! Brands Inc, KFC and Toyota stood by Cricket Australia.

Here's a look at some of Cricket Australia's other commercial partners:

JLT: Sport risk advisor. It is the official risk partner of Cricket Australia

XXXX Gold: Beer manufacturer, official beer partner of Cricket Australia

Accenture: A global professional services company of strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations services and solutions. It is the official digital technology partner of Cricket Australia

Optus: Telecommunications service provider. It is the official mobile media partner of Cricket Australia

Bupa: Healthcare organisation. It is the official healthcare partner of Cricket Australia

Milo: Chocolate malt energy drink

Qantas: Australian domestic and international airline. It is the official airline of Cricket Australia

Bet365: Online sports betting company

Specsavers: Eyewear suppliers. It is the official eyewear and eye care partner of Cricket Australia and Australian cricket team

Hardys: Wine manufacturer. It is the official wine of Cricket Australia

Gatorade: Sports-themed beverage and food products manufacturer. It is the official sports drink of Cricket Australia

Official suppliers: Albion, Kookaburra, Masuri, MJ Bale

With inputs from Reuters

Published Date: March 29, 2018 | Updated Date: March 29, 2018

Tags : #Asics #Australia #Ball Tampering #Bupa #Commonwealth Bank #Cricket #Cricket Australia #David Warner #Hardy's #Magellan #Optus #Sandpapergate #Sponsors #Sports #Steven Smith #Weet-Bix

