Ball-tampering scandal: After Magellan dumps Cricket Australia, here's a look at Board's other commercial partners
The Australian cricket team lost a major sponsor and a host of large companies tore up branding deals with individual players after the ball-tampering scandal. Here's a look at some of Cricket Australia's other commercial partners.
FirstCricket Staff,
March 29, 2018
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 IU Vs PZ Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 3 wickets
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 KK Vs PZ Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 13 runs
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 PZ Vs QG Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 1 run
- T20I Women’s Tri-Series in India, 2018 INDW Vs ENGW India Women beat England Women by 8 wickets
- T20I Women’s Tri-Series in India, 2018 AUSW Vs ENGW Australia Women beat England Women by 8 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I series, 2018 SLW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 1 wicket
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI Vs AFG Afghanistan beat West Indies by 7 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA Vs AUS South Africa beat Australia by 322 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE Vs ZIM United Arab Emirates beat Zimbabwe by 3 runs (D/L method)
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs ENG - Mar 30th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA vs AUS - Mar 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 1st, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 2nd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 3rd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 MUM vs CHE - Apr 7th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 PUN vs DEL - Apr 8th, 2018, 04:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 KOL vs BLR - Apr 8th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 HYD vs RAJ - Apr 9th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 CHE vs KOL - Apr 10th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|7496
|117
|4
|New Zealand
|7081
|114
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|4341
|124
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
The Australian cricket team lost a major sponsor and a host of large companies discontinued branding deals with individual players on Thursday as the fallout of a ball-tampering scandal tore into the financial core of the country’s favourite pastime.
While the Magellan Financial Group Ltd binned a three-year team naming rights deal, which was only seven months old, sports apparel giant ASICS Corp and Commonwealth Bank of Australia joined in dropping players caught in the ball-tampering scandal
File picture of Steven Smith. AFP
Commonwealth Bank, Australia’s biggest lender, dumped captain Smith as an ambassador.
Breakfast cereal maker Sanitarium Australia, which is owned by the Seventh-day Adventist Church, discontinued their relationship with Smith as a “Weet-Bix brand ambassador”.
Earlier, LG had scrapped their sponsorship deal with Warner and then ASICS cancelled sponsorship deals with both Warner and Bancroft.
However, the likes of Yum! Brands Inc, KFC and Toyota stood by Cricket Australia.
Here's a look at some of Cricket Australia's other commercial partners:
JLT: Sport risk advisor. It is the official risk partner of Cricket Australia
XXXX Gold: Beer manufacturer, official beer partner of Cricket Australia
Accenture: A global professional services company of strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations services and solutions. It is the official digital technology partner of Cricket Australia
Optus: Telecommunications service provider. It is the official mobile media partner of Cricket Australia
Bupa: Healthcare organisation. It is the official healthcare partner of Cricket Australia
Milo: Chocolate malt energy drink
Qantas: Australian domestic and international airline. It is the official airline of Cricket Australia
Bet365: Online sports betting company
Specsavers: Eyewear suppliers. It is the official eyewear and eye care partner of Cricket Australia and Australian cricket team
Hardys: Wine manufacturer. It is the official wine of Cricket Australia
Gatorade: Sports-themed beverage and food products manufacturer. It is the official sports drink of Cricket Australia
Official suppliers: Albion, Kookaburra, Masuri, MJ Bale
With inputs from Reuters
Published Date:
March 29, 2018
| Updated Date: March 29, 2018
Also See
Sandpapergate: In quest for a non-existent moral high ground, Cricket Australia has destroyed three fine careers
Australia ball-tampering scandal: Magellan leads sponsor exodus as fallout from Sandpapergate continues
South Africa vs Australia: Steve Smith, coach Darren Lehmann need to be sacked for disgusting ball-tampering incident