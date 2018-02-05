First Cricket
Badminton Association of India to conduct its elections on 25 March

Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the president of Assam Badminton Association, is likely to be elected as the next full-time president of BAI.

PTI, Feb,05 2018

New Delhi: The Badminton Association of India (BAI) will conduct its elections on 25 March in Goa, BAI general secretary Anup Narang said on Monday.

The decision was taken during BAI's executive council meeting in New Delhi on Monday.

Representational Image. Getty

"The Executive Council met today as the end of year tenure is ending on 30 June, so before three months we had to fix a date for the AGM, so that we can have the elections.

So unanimously it was decided on 25 March," Narang told PTI.

BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma was unanimously nominated as the interim president of BAI on 23 April last year after the sudden demise of former president Akhilesh Das Gupta.

Sarma, who is also the president of Assam Badminton Association, is likely to be elected as the next full-time president of BAI.

He also became the president of Assam Cricket Association in June 2016 but had to step down from the post in January last year following a Supreme Court judgement.

Published Date: Feb 05, 2018

