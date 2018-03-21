- Pakistan Super League, 2018 PZ Vs QG Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 1 run
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 IU Vs KK Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 IU Vs KK Karachi Kings beat Islamabad United by 7 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI series, 2018 SLW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 69 runs
- West Indies Women in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2018 NZW Vs WIW New Zealand Women beat West Indies Women by 1 run
- Australia Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2018 INDW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat India Women by 97 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat United Arab Emirates by 5 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI Vs ZIM West Indies beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets
- Nidahas Tri-Series, 2018 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 4 wickets
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs ENG - Mar 22nd, 2018, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE vs ZIM - Mar 22nd, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA vs AUS - Mar 22nd, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Mar 23rd, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Mar 25th, 2018, 01:00 PM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs ENG - Mar 30th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA vs AUS - Mar 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 1st, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 2nd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 3rd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|7496
|117
|4
|New Zealand
|7081
|114
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|4341
|124
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
Kochi: Experts' view will be taken whether the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi can host cricket matches without damaging its world class football turf, a top official said on Wednesday.
CN Mohanan, Chairman of Greater Cochin Development Authority, which owns the stadium, said this after office bearers of Kerala Cricket Association and Kerala Football Association met him on Wednesday to discuss possibilities of hosting the India-West Indies ODI in November at the stadium.
The meeting was held amid mounting opposition over the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA)'s plans to host the India-Windies ODI in November at Kochi.
The Kaloor International Stadium at Kochi. ISL
Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor had said on Tuesday that hosting the match could damage the FIFA-approved World class Football turf.
Both of them batted for Thiruvananthapuram to host the one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies on 1 November, instead of Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi, which was last used for the U-17 Football WorldCup.
"We are seeking possibilities of hosting both cricket and football at the stadium. A decision on hosting of cricket matches at the stadium without damaging its world class football turf will be taken after considering the opinion of experts," Mohanan told reporters.
Earlier, football lovers in the state had expressed concern over the move by the KCA to host the cricket match at the Kochi stadium, which is also home to the Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters FC, co-owned by Tendulkar.
They raised apprehension that hosting a cricket match in the stadium would damage the world class football turf and affect the ISL season that normally begins in October every year and lasts for around four months.
The KCA made the move to host the ODI in Kochi stadium two days ago after the BCCI decision to award it the right to host the ODI.
March 21, 2018
March 21, 2018
| Updated Date: March 21, 2018
