After being stripped off his vice-captaincy for his alleged role in the ball-tampering scandal in the third Test between South Africa and Australia, David Warner now faces accusations of tampering the ball during the 2017-18 Ashes series in Australia.

Warner allegedly boasted to England players of tampering the ball with tapes attached to his hand during the Ashes series which Australia won 4-0, according to sensational claims made by a British tabloid.

According to The Daily Mail, Warner was reported to have divulged his methods of tampering with the ball to England players after a post-Ashes drinking session. The report claims that Warner attached tapes to the strapping he wore on the thumb and index finger of his left hand. It says that abrasive objects were attached to the tape to rough-up one side of the ball to facilitate reverse swing.

The report further states that Warner frequently received the ball between overs to shine it. As this was when the umpires switch positions, they were unaware of Warner's transgressions. England players were mystified by the amount of reverse swing generated by the Australian pacers at venues not generally thought to be conducive to it, something which James Anderson and Co couldn't manage.

Videos doing the round on social media also show Cameron Bancroft stuffing sugar in his pockets before taking the field during an Ashes match.

Here’s Cameron Bancroft appearing to put sugar in his pocket against England in January... pic.twitter.com/ju6W47PECc — David Coverdale (@dpcoverdale) March 24, 2018

While not naming any players, former England captain Michael Vaughan also echoed the claims and said that the home side may have tampered with the ball throughout the Ashes.

"I look at the amount of tape some of the fielders have worn, particularly during the Ashes series at mid-on and mid-off. You don't have to name names, they know who they are," he told BBC Sport.

The Daily Mail report further claims that Warner was accused of ball-tampering in the second Test against South Africa which resulted in Cameron Bancroft inheriting the responsibility of the ball-shiner. A dressing room attendant had reportedly witnessed Warner putting sandpaper into his strappings during the second Test.

While Steve Smith has been handed a one-match ban by the ICC for his role in the ball-tampering scandal, Bancroft has been fined 75 percent of his match fee and has been slapped with three demerit points.

Smith and Warner's future in the Australian side hang in the balance with reports stating that the duo will be banned for one year by Cricket Australia.