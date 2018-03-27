First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PSL | Final Mar 25, 2018
IU Vs PZ
Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 3 wickets
PSL | Eliminator 2 Mar 21, 2018
KK Vs PZ
Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 13 runs
ENG in NZ Mar 30, 2018
NZ vs ENG
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
AUS in SA Mar 30, 2018
SA vs AUS
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia's ball-tampering antics 'incredibly stupid', says former South Africa captain Ali Bacher

Ali Bacher, the last South Africa skipper to win a series against Australia in the republic, says disgraced captain Steve Smith and his ball-tampering team are "incredibly stupid".

AFP, March 27, 2018

Ali Bacher, the last South Africa skipper to win a series against Australia in the republic, says disgraced captain Steve Smith and his ball-tampering team are "incredibly stupid".

Bacher led South Africa to a 4-0 whitewash over Bobby Simpson-skippered Australia in the 1969-1970 season.

File picture of Steve Smith. Reuters

File picture of Steve Smith. Reuters

"In this age of a thousand cameras, it was stupid to even think of doing it (ball tampering), and incredibly stupid to go through with it," he told the South African media.

TV cameras caught Cameron Bancroft trying to change the condition of the ball last Saturday in Cape Town using a piece of grit-encrusted sticky tape during a Test won by South Africa.

Smith later admitted he hatched the plot to cheat with the unnamed "team leadership" and is now facing disciplinary action, possibly later Tuesday.

Reports say Smith and vice-captain David Warner could be banned for 12 months and sent home in disgrace.

"You have to put the blame on the captain and I believe Cricket Australia will think long and hard about taking it further than the one-Test ban Smith has already got," said Bacher.

"I feel sorry for Cameron Bancroft because he would have been acting under instructions. If the leader of the team says you must do that, what option do you really have?

"One thing that they (Cricket Australia) have always done is act immediately on things like this.

"You look back at Shane Warne, who had a brilliant cricket brain, but never got the captaincy because of his misdemeanours.

"I would be surprised if Cricket Australia did not take this further," he said ahead of a planned media conference in Johannesburg hosted by Australian cricket boss James Sutherland.

South Africa lead the series 2-1 going into the final Test from Friday at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg.

Published Date: March 27, 2018 | Updated Date: March 27, 2018

Tags : #Ali Bacher #Australia Ball-Tampering Scandal #Australia National Cricket Team #Ball Tampering #Cameron Bancroft #Cricket #David Warner #South Africa #South Africa Vs Australia 2018 #Sports

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 England 2402 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all