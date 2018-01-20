- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 NZ Vs SA New Zealand Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 71 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 ENG Vs CAN England Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 282 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 WI Vs KEN West Indies Under-19 beat Kenya Under-19 by 222 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 AFG Vs IRE Ireland Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 4 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup, 2018 IND Vs ZIM India Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 10 wickets
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3888
|111
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4058
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|6650
|117
|4
|England
|6483
|116
|5
|Australia
|6077
|113
|6
|Pakistan
|4875
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2262
|126
|2
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|3
|India
|3385
|121
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2238
|112
Sydney: Australia Test spinner Nathan Lyon will captain the Prime Minister's XI against England in a Twenty20 match in Canberra next month, Cricket Australia said on Saturday.
File image of Nathan Lyon. AFP
Lyon played a leading role in Australia's 4-0 Ashes Test series win over England, playing in all five Tests and capturing 21 wickets at 29.23.
Lyon is Australia's most successful off-spinner with 290 Test wickets.
"It's a tremendous honour to be selected to captain the Prime Minister's XI and captain alongside the likes of past greats including Brett Lee, Michael Hussey and Ricky Ponting," Lyon said.
Former Test wicket-keeper Brad Haddin will coach the PM XI for the match at Manuka Oval on 2 February.
Cricket Australia also confirmed that the match will become a T20 double-header, with the ICC’s 15th-ranked Hong Kong to take on an ACT XI at Manuka Oval on the same day.
Published Date:
Jan 20, 2018
| Updated Date: Jan 20, 2018
Also See
Australia appoint former captain Ricky Ponting as assistant coach for triangular T20 series against England, New Zealand
Highlights, Ashes 2018, Australia vs England, Day 5 at Sydney
MCC World Cricket Committee urge BCCI to support the sport's inclusion in Olympic games