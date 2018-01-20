First Cricket
Australia's ace spinner Nathan Lyon to lead Prime Minister's XI against England in T20

Australia Test spinner Nathan Lyon will captain the Prime Minister's XI against England in a Twenty20 match in Canberra next month.

AFP, Jan,20 2018

Sydney: Australia Test spinner Nathan Lyon will captain the Prime Minister's XI against England in a Twenty20 match in Canberra next month, Cricket Australia said on Saturday.

File image of Nathan Lyon. AFP

Lyon played a leading role in Australia's 4-0 Ashes Test series win over England, playing in all five Tests and capturing 21 wickets at 29.23.

Lyon is Australia's most successful off-spinner with 290 Test wickets.

"It's a tremendous honour to be selected to captain the Prime Minister's XI and captain alongside the likes of past greats including Brett Lee, Michael Hussey and Ricky Ponting," Lyon said.

Former Test wicket-keeper Brad Haddin will coach the PM XI for the match at Manuka Oval on 2 February.

Cricket Australia also confirmed that the match will become a T20 double-header, with the ICC’s 15th-ranked Hong Kong to take on an ACT XI at Manuka Oval on the same day.

Published Date: Jan 20, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 20, 2018

