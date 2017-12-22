Australian women's team to tour India for 3 ODIs and T20 tri-series involving England in March

New Delhi: The Australian women's team will tour India in March 2018 to play three ODIs against the hosts as part of the ICC Women's Championship (2071-2020), the BCCI said on Friday while announcing a T20 tri-series also involving England.

The three One-day Internationals will be held from 12 March to 18 March in Baroda, while the tri-series will kick off with India taking on Australia on 22 March.

All the matches of the tri-series will be held in Mumbai, with the final slated for 3 April.

England will start their campaign with a match against Australia on 24 March.

"The Australian Women's Cricket Team will travel to India in March 2018 to take part in three ODIs against Indian Women's Cricket Team as part of the ICC Women's Championship (2017-2020). Prior to the ODI series, Australia Women will play two one-day warm-up matches against India A in Mumbai.

After the completion of the ODI series, a T20I Tri-Series featuring India Women, Australia Women and England Women will be held at the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) in Mumbai," the BCCI said in a release.