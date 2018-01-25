First Cricket
Australia vs England: In-form opener Aaron Finch to miss out on 4th ODI due to a hamstring strain

Finch has been ruled out of the Adelaide ODI with a hamstring strain and will be tested for fitness ahead of the final match in Perth, Cricket Australia said.

AFP, Jan,25 2018

Sydney: Australia's in-form opener Aaron Finch is set to miss the fourth one-day international against England on Friday, in a setback for the hosts as they seek their first win of the series.

Australia cricket player Aaron Finch shows his bat on his way to the pavilion after scoring hundred during the third one-day international cricket match between India and Australia in Indore, India, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

File image of Australia cricket player Aaron Finch. AP

Finch has been ruled out of the Adelaide ODI with a hamstring strain and will be tested for fitness ahead of the final match in Perth, Cricket Australia said.

The right-hander scored centuries in the first two matches and top-scored again on Sunday, but all in losing causes as Australia have conceded an unbeatable 3-0 lead to England in the five-match contest.

He smashed 107 in Melbourne for the first match of the series, followed by 106 at the Gabba before leading the Aussie batsmen with a knock of 62 in Sydney.

Finch's injury means Travis Head is likely to return to the lineup Friday in his home state of South Australia after being dropped for the third match at the SCG.

Published Date: Jan 25, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 25, 2018

