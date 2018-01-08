First Cricket
Australia vs England: Chris Lynn ruled out of ODI series due to calf injury

Lynn’s absence has possibly opened the door for dumped all-rounder Glenn Maxwell to return to the team, with the selectors still mulling their options.

Reuters, Jan,08 2018

Sydney: Aggressive batsman Chris Lynn's terrible run of luck with injury struck again on Monday with the 27-year-old ruled out of Australia's squad for their one-day series against England.

Lynn, who was brought back into the team after shoulder surgery ruled him out of the squad a year ago, suffered a calf injury in a domestic Twenty20 match last week.

File image of Australia's Chris Lynn. Reuters

"Chris initially left the field ... complaining of tightness in his calf," said Cricket Australia’s Sports Science and Sports Medicine manager Alex Kountouris.

"He reported increasing discomfort over the 24 hours that followed and ... medical staff made the decision to send him for a scan."

"That scan confirmed the injury, which is expected to prevent him from playing for three to four weeks."

Lynn returned to cricket only last month and while he is batting well he has been hidden in the field by his Brisbane Heat captain Brendon McCullum due to concerns over whether he can dive safely or throw the ball with any velocity.

McCullum said he felt the triangular Twenty20 series in February with New Zealand and England would have been better timed for Lynn’s return to the international arena.

Kountouris, however, hinted that could be the case anyway.

"When Chris recovers, the expectation is that he will need to prove his fitness in match action before being considered again for international selection,” Kountouris said.

Lynn’s absence has possibly opened the door for dumped all-rounder Glenn Maxwell to return to the team, with the selectors still mulling their options.

Maxwell, who has played 80 ODIs for his country and can be one of the most destructive and entertaining batsmen in world cricket on his day, was surprisingly left out of the squad when it was named last week.

Captain Steve Smith and chairman of selectors Trevor Hohns said at the time he needed to show he could be more consistent at the international level to get back into the team.

The opening match of the five-game series takes place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Published Date: Jan 08, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 08, 2018

