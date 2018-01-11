- Pakistan in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2018 NZ Vs PAK New Zealand beat Pakistan by 61 runs (D/L method)
- India in South Africa, 3 Test Series, 2018 SA Vs IND South Africa beat India by 72 runs
- The Ashes, 2017/18 AUS Vs ENG Australia beat England by an innings and 123 runs
- West Indies in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2017/18 NZ Vs WI New Zealand beat West Indies by 119 runs
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3888
|111
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4058
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|6109
|113
|6
|Pakistan
|4684
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2262
|126
|2
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|3
|India
|3385
|121
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2238
|112
Sydney: Cameron White has replaced injured Chris Lynn in Australia's squad for this month's one-day international series against England, Cricket Australia said Thursday.
File image of Cameron White. AFP
The Victorian right-hander has been in outstanding limited-overs form with 285 runs at an average of 142.5 and a strike-rate of 115.85 for the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League.
White was the domestic one-day tournament's top-scorer last season with 457 runs at 76.16, including two hundreds and two fifties.
He has played four Tests, 88 ODIs and 47 Twenty20 internationals and replaces big-hitting Lynn who was ruled out with a calf problem.
"Cameron's in very good form, as his figures demonstrate. He's playing very well," chief selector Trevor Hohns said.
"He's one of the leading run-scorers in this season's BBL, he's experienced, he's a very smart cricketer and he's a good fielder. He ticks all the boxes for what we need at this stage."
The opening match of the five-game series takes place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.
Published Date:
Jan 11, 2018
| Updated Date: Jan 11, 2018
