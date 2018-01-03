First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in NZ | 2nd T20I Jan 01, 2018
NZ Vs WI
Match Abandoned
WI in NZ | 1st T20I Dec 29, 2017
NZ Vs WI
New Zealand beat West Indies by 47 runs
The Ashes | 04 Jan 2018
AUS vs ENG
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
IND in SA | 05 Jan 2018
SA vs IND
Newlands, Cape Town
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia vs England 2018: Hosts drop all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for five-match ODI series

Maxwell, who has played 80 ODIs for his country, can be one of the most destructive and entertaining batsmen in world cricket on his day but captain Steve Smith said he needed to be more consistent.

Reuters, Jan, 03 2018

Sydney: Australia have left masterblaster batsman Glenn Maxwell out of their squad for the five-match one-day international series against England that follows this week’s fifth Ashes test.

Maxwell, who has played 80 ODIs for his country, can be one of the most destructive and entertaining batsmen in world cricket on his day but captain Steve Smith said he needed to be more consistent.

File image of Australia's Glenn Maxwell. Reuters

File image of Australia's Glenn Maxwell. Reuters

"We’ve all seen the way he can come out and play, all his funky stuff and he’s pretty cool with that," Smith told reporters at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"But when he puts his head down, he’s actually a really good batsman. If he keeps his head switched on, and trains really well, and focuses on basic things probably more than expansive things, then I think that’ll help him have his consistency."

"If he can find that consistency, he’s certainly a guy you’d want in your team."

Wicketkeeper Tim Paine has also been recalled for the series nearly seven years after his last one-day international, replacing incumbent Matthew Wade as he did in the Test side for the Ashes.

"Tim forced his way into the Twenty20 international squad last summer and after coming back into the test squad at the beginning of the Ashes series he has made a terrific contribution," said head selector Trevor Hohns.

"He deserves his opportunity in this form of the game and the challenge for Matthew is to return to the type of form that saw him score a one-day international hundred against Pakistan last summer."

Smith said he thought that with batsmen like Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis in the squad, Australia had enough big-hitting even without Maxwell.

"I think we’ve got a really strong side, lots of power hitting in the middle," he added.

"It’s obviously unlucky on Glenn ... we want to keep seeing consistent performances from him and keep putting his name up there."

Squad: Steve Smith, David Warner, Patrick Cummins, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa

Published Date: Jan 03, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 03, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5812 112
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 2095 123
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2465 117
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2

More Stories

See all