First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in SL | One-off T20I Sep 06, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
AUS in BAN | 2nd Test Sep 04, 2017
BAN Vs AUS
Australia beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
Independence Cup | 12 Sep 2017
PAK vs WRE
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
WI in IRE | 13 Sep 2017
IRE vs WI
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia vs Bangladesh: Visiting captain Steve Smith expresses concern over regular batting collapses

Reuters, Sep, 07 2017

Australia must address their tendency to collapse before this year’s Ashes series against England, skipper Steve Smith said after his team levelled their two-test series against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Humbled inside four days in the series opener in Dhaka, Australia romped to a seven-wicket victory in Chittagong, but not before another mini-collapse in their chase of a paltry 86-run victory target.

File image of Steve Smith. Getty images

File image o Australian captain Steve Smith. Getty images

Openers David Warner and Matt Renshaw, as well as Smith, perished before Australia reached 50, though Glenn Maxwell scored a breezy unbeaten 25 and sealed the victory with a six.

“Those batting collapses, they’ve become quite a regular occurrence for us,” Smith said after Australia slipped to fifth place in test rankings despite the win.

“It’s something we need to rectify. We get ourselves into good positions and then can’t go on with it. That’s something we have to fix.”

The series exposed Australia’s frailties against spin bowling. In Dhaka they lost 19 wickets to the Bangladesh spinners, with the other dismissal being a run-out.

On a brighter note for the tourists, Warner redeemed himself with back-to-back centuries, Nathan Lyon finished with 22 wickets – the highest by an Australian in a two-test series – and paceman Pat Cummins breathed fire even on docile tracks.

“I thought we played some good cricket at times in this test match. In the first innings ... to restrict them to what we did,” Smith said.

“I‘m proud of the way the boys got over the line in the end to get the 1-1 draw.”

Counterpart Mushfiqur Rahim said that Bangladesh, who registered their first test win against Australia in Dhaka, would take heart from the drawn series ahead of their tour of South Africa.

“We will learn from this innings and hopefully in the next couple of years, if a similar situation comes, we’ll handle it better,” Mushfiqur said.

“Whether you win or lose, there are always areas to improve. It will be different conditions in South Africa. We have to come up with good plans and execute well.”

Lyon’s 13-wicket match haul earned him the man-of-the-match award and he shared man-of-the-series honours with Warner.

“We know we haven’t had the most success in the subcontinent, so it was important for us, as a young group, to come out and stand up in these conditions,” the off-spinner said.

“Bangladesh are a classy side, so to come up against them was a challenge for us.”

Published Date: Sep 07, 2017 | Updated Date: Sep 07, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 5957 119
2 Australia 5505 117
3 India 5266 117
4 England 5645 113
5 New Zealand 5123 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 1625 125
2 England 1962 123
3 Pakistan 2417 121
4 West Indies 2222 117
5 India 2183 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all