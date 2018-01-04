First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in NZ | 3rd T20I Jan 03, 2018
NZ Vs WI
New Zealand beat West Indies by 119 runs
WI in NZ | 2nd T20I Jan 01, 2018
NZ Vs WI
Match Abandoned
IND in SA Jan 05, 2018
SA vs IND
Newlands, Cape Town
PAK in NZ Jan 06, 2018
NZ vs PAK
Basin Reserve, Wellington
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia gain momentum as England captain Joe Root falls short of century on Day 1 in Sydney

Relive the Day one of the final Ashes Test as Australia come on top after England lose quick wickets at stumps

FirstCricket Staff, Jan,04 2018
England's opening batsmen Alastair Cook (L) and Mark Stoneman run out during their Ashes cricket test match in Sydney. AP

England's opening batsmen Alastair Cook (L) and Mark Stoneman run out during their Ashes cricket test match in Sydney. AP

ngland's Mark Stoneman avoids a high delivery from Australia's Mitchell Starc. AP

England's Mark Stoneman avoids a high delivery from Australia's Mitchell Starc. AP

Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates taking the wicket of England's Mark Stoneman. AP

Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates taking the wicket of England's Mark Stoneman. AP

England's Joe Root ducks under a bouncer from Australia's Pat Cummins. Woof! That went like a rocket. AP

England's Joe Root ducks under a bouncer from Australia's Pat Cummins. Woof! That went like a rocket. AP

England's Joe Root, center, walks off after he was caught out against Australia. AP

England's Joe Root (C) walks off after he was caught out against Australia. AP

Australia's Shaun Marsh (L) celebrates with teammate Tim Paine after the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow (C) on day 1 of final Test. AP

Australia's Shaun Marsh (L) celebrates with teammate Tim Paine after the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow (C) on day 1 of final Test. AP

Published Date: Jan 04, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 04, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5812 112
6 Pakistan 4560 99
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 2095 123
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2465 117
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all