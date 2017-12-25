First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in IND | 3rd T20I Dec 24, 2017
IND Vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
WI in NZ | 2nd ODI Dec 23, 2017
NZ Vs WI
New Zealand beat West Indies by 204 runs
WI in NZ | 26 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
The Ashes | 26 Dec 2017
AUS vs ENG
Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia coach Darren Lehmann says he will not seek a new contract after current deal expires in 2019

Lehmann has been at the helm since the 2013 Ashes when he replaced sacked coach Mickey Arthur following a disastrous tour of India.

AFP, Dec, 25 2017

Melbourne: Australia cricket coach Darren Lehmann will not seek to renew his contract when his current deal expires at the end of 2019, he said in an interview aired on Monday.

Lehmann outlined his plans to Fox Sports, declaring the English summer season in 18 months will be his last hurrah.

File image of Australia head coach Darren Lehmann. Reuters

File image of Australia head coach Darren Lehmann. Reuters

Australia will seek to defend their World Cup title in the first half of the 2019 English season before playing an Ashes Test series.

"That will be it," Lehmann said when asked whether he will seek a new contract beyond 2019.

"It will be a case of too much time, too much travel."

Lehmann has been at the helm since the 2013 Ashes when he replaced sacked coach Mickey Arthur following a disastrous tour of India.

In Lehmann's time as coach, Australia have won two Ashes series at home and lost two in England, while also winning the 2015 World Cup.

"For me, I've really enjoyed the role and loving it," he said.

"We'll just get to that point and work out what we do from there."

Former Test opener Justin Langer, who has an outstanding record at Western Australia and the Perth Scorchers, will be among the favourites to succeed Lehmann as national coach.

Published Date: Dec 25, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 25, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5559 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 India 3385 121
3 New Zealand 1925 120
4 West Indies 2395 120
5 England 2029 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2

More Stories

See all