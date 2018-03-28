Australia ball-tampering scandal: Timeline of events that culminated in one-year bans for Steve Smith, David Warner
Here's a look at the timeline of the ball-tampering controversy involving Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft
FirstCricket Staff,
March 28, 2018
Disgraced Australia skipper Steve Smith and senior batsman David Warner were on Wednesday banned from cricket for 12 months over a cheating scandal that has rocked the sport and dragged their side's reputation through the mud.
Both players have also been ejected from this year's Indian Premier League, losing contracts worth up to $2 million each.
A statement from Cricket Australia (CA) said Smith and Warner had been suspended from "all international and domestic cricket" while opening batsman Cameron Bancroft has been banned for nine months.
However the statement said all three players involved in the ball-tampering incident during the third Test in South Africa will be "permitted" and "encouraged" to play club cricket, the statement said.
Here's a look at the timeline of the controversy:
File image of Steve Smith (L) and David Warner (R). AFP
24 March, Saturday
At the lunch break on the third day of the third Test in Cape Town, Australia were in trouble. South Africa's lead was over 100 runs with just one wicket down, and the ball wasn't doing much to help Australia. With the series 1-1 with one more Test to play after Cape Town, it was a crucial moment in a battle between the arch-rivals.
Skipper Smith and other senior Australia players — Smith referred to them as the "leadership group" but later it was revealed that the group consisted of Smith and Warner– decided they will tamper with the ball when play restarts, a desperate attempt to get it to reverse swing and give their struggling bowlers an advantage. Smith said no members of the coaching staff knew about the players' intentions.
The Australians got a yellow sandpaper from a team kit bag to if they could get some loose dirt from the pitch stuck to it when they're back out on the field, and then using it to rough up the ball.
Opening batsman Cameron Bancroft was chosen as the player to do the tampering because he was in the vicinity of the discussion between the senior players in the dressing room, according to Smith.
As the TV cameras picked up the footage of Bancroft rubbing the sandpaper with the ball, suspicions were raised whether the ball was tampered. The replays of the event was replayed over and over on the big screen, in close up and slow-motion. The embarrassing images are also replayed on TVs all around the world.
Panicking when the on-field umpires become interested, Bancroft resorted to hiding the sandpaper down the front of his trousers. He produced a harmless sunglasses bag from his pocket when approached by the umpires, and appeared to have gotten away with it. But his desperate attempt to hide the evidence in his trousers was caught by TV, and replaying multiple times.
After the day's play, Australia announced that they won't be doing normal interviews with the host broadcasters, and appearing only at a news conference.
With overwhelming video evidence against them, Smith and Bancroft faced the music at the conference, admitting everything in front of yet more television cameras. Smith said the players were desperate to try and gain some advantage because "we saw this game as such an important game."
25 March, Sunday
Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland refused to take any immediate action against captain Steve Smith over the ball-tampering scandal, saying an investigative team has been sent to South Africa to look into all aspects before deciding what action to take.
Sutherland also refused to make comment on Smith's long-term position as captain on Sunday, a position Smith, while embarrassed and regretful, had said he would not resign from.
The bigger picture was the public back home in Australia, who woke up to the embarrassing news. Everyone from the Prime Minister of the country to common public condemned the blatant cheating of Smith and Co. CA asked both the skipper and David Warner to step down from their leadership roles. Tim Paine was appointed as the captain for the remainder of the Test.
Later, Australia suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of South Africa, losing the Test by 322 runs. Smith was handed a one-match ban and fined 100% of his match fee by ICC. Bancroft was fined 75 percent of his match fee and handed three demerit points for breaching Level 2 of the ICC Code of Conduct.
26 March, Monday
Cricket Australia's investigation team comprising of head of integrity Iain Roy and head of team performance Pat Howard arrive in South Africa to conduct the interview. Australian press went bonkers with the cheating scandal, calling the cricket team's ball-tampering has shamed the country.
27 March, Tuesday
Media reports came out suggesting that head coach Darren Lehmann will step down from his role. Sutherland arrives in South Africa to join the investigation team. After the conclusion of the preliminary investigation, Sutherland addresses the media, saying only three players were found guilty of ball-tampering – captain Smith, vice-captain Warner and Bancroft. All three players were given orders to leave South Africa by Wednesday.
Matthew Renshaw, Joe Burns and Glenn Maxwell will replace the three players charged in the Test squad.
Sutherland also said that sanctions will be declared in a span of 24 hours as the full investigation was yet to complete.
28 March, Wednesday
In a press release, CA confirmed that Smith and Warner have been banned for 12 months for their roles in the ball-tampering scandal. Bancroft will be out of cricket for nine months. Smith and Bancroft will have to wait two years before they are considered for leadership roles, and even then it will “be conditional on acceptance by fans and the public”. Warner will never be considered for any leadership role.
With inputs from Agencies
Published Date:
March 28, 2018
| Updated Date: March 28, 2018
