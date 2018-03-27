First Cricket
Australia ball-tampering scandal: Teammates want 'rogue' David Warner out of the team hotel in Cape Town, claims report

Some Australian players want a "rogue" David Warner out of the team hotel in South Africa as the ball tampering saga threatened to rip the touring side apart, amid reports that suggested the opening batsman was the ring leader of the scandal.

PTI, March 27, 2018

Cape Town: Some Australian players want a "rogue" David Warner out of the team hotel in South Africa as the ball tampering saga threatened to rip the touring side apart, amid reports that suggested the opening batsman was the ring leader of the scandal.

According to foxsports.au, several of Warner's furious teammates have asked Cricket Australia bosses to have the batsman removed from the team hotel, warning there could be an "incident" between Warner and angry players if he remains.

File image of Australian opener David Warner. AP

Warner has also removed himself from a WhatsApp group comprising Australian players, with one source saying he has "gone rogue" since the ball tampering saga broke.

It's believed several players in the Australian team were not aware of the tampering plot until damning footage of Cameron Bancroft scrubbing the ball with yellow tape appeared on the big screen at the ground.

As Cricket Australia started its own investigation into the scandal, Warner was apparently drinking at the team hotel. Media reports said Warner spilled champagne at the bar of the hotel while parting with his friends and angry team mates now want the southpaw removed from the team hotel.

According to reports, Warner might be banned for 12 months by Cricket Australia, which is currently investigating the ball-tampering issue that has plunged the game into crisis.

Opener Matthew Renshaw, meanwhile, has been summoned to join the under-siege Australian team as a replacement for Warner ahead of Friday's final Test against South Africa.

Warner's participation in IPL is also in doubt as the 31-year-old might be left out by his franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are currently waiting for Cricket Australia's decision before taking a call on his future.

Earlier, Australia's prime minister called for an end to sledging in cricket, saying it was "right out of control" as he urged the sport to clean up its image amid a ball-tampering scandal.

Malcolm Turnbull described the cheating crisis in which captain Steve Smith admitted to masterminding a plot to change the ball's condition during the third Test against South Africa on Saturday as a "shocking affront to Australia".

Smith, Cameon Bancroft and Warner are believed to be the main conspirators of the scandal.

Published Date: March 27, 2018 | Updated Date: March 27, 2018

