First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PSL | Final Mar 25, 2018
IU Vs PZ
Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 3 wickets
PSL | Eliminator 2 Mar 21, 2018
KK Vs PZ
Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 13 runs
ENG in NZ Mar 30, 2018
NZ vs ENG
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
AUS in SA Mar 30, 2018
SA vs AUS
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia ball-tampering scandal: Steve Waugh deeply troubled by incident, calls for 'balanced perspective' over controversy

Former Australian captain Steve Waugh urged everyone to have a "focused and balanced perspective" in the ongoing ball-tampering scandal that has rocked Australian cricket with their current captain Steve Smith facing a hefty suspension from the Cricket Board.

PTI, March 27, 2018

Sydney: Former Australian captain Steve Waugh urged everyone to have a "focused and balanced perspective" in the ongoing ball-tampering scandal that has rocked Australian cricket with their current captain Steve Smith facing a hefty suspension from the Cricket Board.

File picture of Steve Waugh. Getty

File picture of Steve Waugh. Getty

Waugh, who captained one of the finest Australian sides during the late 90's till the early part of new millennium termed the Australian's team dishonest approach as an "error of judgement" and called them to revisit the 'Spirit of Cricket' manual which they had customised from the original MCC manual.

A focused and balanced perspective is needed in the condemnation on those involved in this, with a clear and critical consideration to the social impact and mental health of all players," Waugh wrote on his official Facebook page, which was also uploaded by Cricket Australia.

I will support all positive action to ensure an outcome for the betterment of the game, regaining the trust and faith of every fan of cricket, he added.

He didn't hide the fact that he was deeply troubled by the action of the players.

Like many, I am deeply troubled by the events in Cape Town this last week and acknowledge the thousands of messages I have received, mostly from heartbroken cricket followers worldwide, Waugh said today.

Waugh, who always believed in the sanctity of 'Baggy Green' added: "The Australian Cricket team has always believed it could win in any situation against any opposition, by playing combative, skillful and fair cricket, driven by our pride in the fabled Baggy Green.

I have no doubt the current Australian team continues to believe in this mantra, however, some have now failed our culture, making a serious error of judgement in the Cape Town Test match.

In 2003, we modified the Spirit of Cricket document originally created by the MCC, to empower our players to set their own standards and commit to playing the Australian way.

We must urgently revisit this document, re-bind our players to it and ensure the spirit in which we play is safeguarded for the future of the sport, and to continue to inspire the dreams of every young kid picking up a bat and ball and for every fan who lives and breathes the game."

Under an initiative proposed by Cricket Australia - and driven by Waugh and his then deputy and ODI captain Ricky Ponting with the endorsement of the national women's team skipper, Belinda Clark Australia's leading men's players set down the standards of behaviour and values they believed they should uphold.

It became known as The Spirit of Cricket Project' with Waugh and Ponting to undertaking discussions with CA's then chairman Bob Merriman and (current) Chief Executive James Sutherland.

Published Date: March 27, 2018 | Updated Date: March 27, 2018

Tags : #Australia #Australia Ball-Tampering Scandal #Cape Town #Cricket #Cricket Australia #Cricket News #MCC #Ricky Ponting #South Africa Vs Australia 2018 #Sports #Steve Waugh #TheySaidIt

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 England 2402 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all