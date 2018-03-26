First Cricket
PSL | Final Mar 25, 2018
IU Vs PZ
Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 3 wickets
PSL | Eliminator 2 Mar 21, 2018
KK Vs PZ
Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 13 runs
ENG in NZ Mar 30, 2018
NZ vs ENG
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
AUS in SA Mar 30, 2018
SA vs AUS
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Australia ball-tampering scandal: Steve Smith's time as captain is up after pre-planned cheating, says former pacer Jason Gillespie

Jason Gillespie said there was no way Steve Smith could possibly continue as the full-time captain of the national side given his central role in a ball-tampering scandal that has "torched" the reputation of the team and stunned world cricket

AFP, March 26, 2018

London: Former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie said there was no way Steve Smith could possibly continue as the full-time captain of the national side given his central role in a ball-tampering scandal that has "torched" the reputation of the team and stunned world cricket.

File image of Steve Smith. AFP

File image of Steve Smith. AFP

But he said he would be "amazed" if Australia coach Darren Lehmann, a former team-mate with both South Australia and Australia, had been involved.

Smith admitted to having been behind a premeditated attempt to cheat after young batsman Cameron Bancroft was caught by television cameras deliberately roughing up the ball with a piece of tape during the third day's play of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town on Saturday.

Smith was subsequently banned for one match by the International Cricket Council, just hours after he and vice-captain David Warner had stood down from their positions for the rest of the match, which ended in a crushing 322-run win for South Africa on Sunday as the hosts went 2-1 up in the four-match series.

But Smith insisted Saturday he had no intention of resigning the captaincy.

Gillespie, however, said it was unthinkable the star batsman could continue as skipper.

"Steve Smith’s time as Australia’s captain is surely up," Gillespie, now the coach of English county Sussex, wrote in a column for Britain's Guardian newspaper.

"It is impossible to envisage a scenario where he stays in the job. This is a train wreck."

Gillespie, who played 71 Tests in an Australia side that were the dominant force in the five-day game in the 1990s and early 2000s, had no doubt about what had gone on at Cape Town's Newlands ground.

"This was pre-planned cheating...The reputation of a team who were already drawing scorn for their behaviour has been torched.

"The brutal reality is that this team are seen as arrogant and all too quick to dictate 'the line' to others. It was not so long ago that Warner was ripping into (South Africa captain) Faf du Plessis for ball-tampering in 2016, saying Australia would never do the same. The events over the weekend have exposed this as rank hypocrisy."

Smith insisted Lehmann had no prior knowledge of the plan to cheat and Gillespie, long-tipped as a future Australia coach, said: "I would be amazed if this was not the case and that the moves he (Lehmann) made when it all unravelled on the field were not done on instinct to protect his players."

Published Date: March 26, 2018 | Updated Date: March 26, 2018

Tags : #Australia #Australia Ball-Tampering Scandal #Cameron Bancroft #Cricket #Cricket News #Darren Lehmann #ICC #International Cricket Council #Jason Gillespie #South Africa Vs Australia 2018 #South Australia #Steve Smith #TheySaidIt

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 England 2402 114
Full Ranking

