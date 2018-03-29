- Pakistan Super League, 2018 IU Vs PZ Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 3 wickets
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 KK Vs PZ Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 13 runs
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 PZ Vs QG Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 1 run
- T20I Women’s Tri-Series in India, 2018 INDW Vs ENGW India Women beat England Women by 8 wickets
- T20I Women’s Tri-Series in India, 2018 AUSW Vs ENGW Australia Women beat England Women by 8 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I series, 2018 SLW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 1 wicket
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI Vs AFG Afghanistan beat West Indies by 7 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA Vs AUS South Africa beat Australia by 322 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE Vs ZIM United Arab Emirates beat Zimbabwe by 3 runs (D/L method)
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs ENG - Mar 30th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA vs AUS - Mar 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 1st, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 2nd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 3rd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 MUM vs CHE - Apr 7th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 PUN vs DEL - Apr 8th, 2018, 04:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 KOL vs BLR - Apr 8th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 HYD vs RAJ - Apr 9th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 CHE vs KOL - Apr 10th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|7496
|117
|4
|New Zealand
|7081
|114
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|4341
|124
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
New Delhi: The ball tampering incident should not define Steve Smith and his two fallen teammates, according to Indian batsman Rohit Sharma, who said images of the former Australia skipper being escorted at Johannesburg airport and his tearful media conference in Sydney "resonated" with him.
Smith on Thursday fought back tears as he claimed full responsibility for the ball-tampering scandal that destroyed his reputation, while David Warner and Cameron Bancroft also offered their apologies for the scandal that plunged Australian cricket into turmoil.
The developments in South Africa and Australia have not escaped Rohit's attention.
Spin great Shane Warne pointed to a picture of Smith being escorted by airport security in Johannesburg.
With father Peter by his side, a visibly broken Smith faced an eager media after touching down in Sydney and broke down more than once while seeking forgiveness for plotting the now infamous ball-tampering episode in the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.
Apologies also came in from Warner, declared the chief plotter, and Bancroft, the man who was entrusted the job of tampering the ball with a sandpaper.
Published Date:
March 29, 2018
| Updated Date: March 29, 2018
