First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PSL | Final Mar 25, 2018
IU Vs PZ
Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 3 wickets
PSL | Eliminator 2 Mar 21, 2018
KK Vs PZ
Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 13 runs
ENG in NZ Mar 30, 2018
NZ vs ENG
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
AUS in SA Mar 30, 2018
SA vs AUS
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Australia ball-tampering scandal: Ian Chappell believes Steve Smith will not captain national team ever again

Ian Chappell doesn't see Steve Smith leading the national team again and said the country's cricket board was right to ban him and David Warner for 12 months.

PTI, March 29, 2018

Sydney: Former Australia captain Ian Chappell doesn't see Steve Smith leading the national team again and said the country's cricket board was right to ban him and David Warner for 12 months.

File picture of Steve Smith. Reuters

File image of Steve Smith. Reuters

Cricket Australia on Thursday announced that Smith will not be considered for captaincy again for at least 12 months after he serves his ban. Warner, on the other hand, will never be considered for a leadership role, said the board.

"I don't see either of them (Smith or Warner) ever captaining Australia again. One of the most important things about being captain is that you have to earn the respect of your teammates," Chappell told ESPNcricinfo.

"With the way this stupidity in Cape Town played out, I don't think any of them could regain much respect with their teammates. So I think you can forget about either of them captaining Australia," he said.

Chappell felt CA had to ban them for at least one year.

"They had to go for 12 months with Smith and Warner. I think if they would have only given six months to them and they tried to play in Australia's next summer, the booing and crowd reaction wold have been so bad. It would have been very hard for the players and it would not have been a very good situation for Cricket Australia," he added.

CA banned Smith and Warner for one year besides handing out a nine month suspension to Cameron Bancroft after all three players admitted to ball tampering in the third Test between Australia and South Africa.

Published Date: March 29, 2018 | Updated Date: March 29, 2018

Tags : #Australia Ball-Tampering Scandal #Australia National Team #Cameron Bancroft #Cricket #Cricket Australia #David Warner #Ian Chappell #Steve Smith

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4374 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 7594 122
2 South Africa 6911 117
3 England 7496 117
4 New Zealand 7081 114
5 Australia 6376 112
6 Pakistan 4877 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3272 126
2 Australia 2513 126
3 India 4341 124
4 New Zealand 3013 116
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 England 2402 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all