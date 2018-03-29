Australia ball-tampering scandal: Gautam Gambhir asks if Steve Smith, David Warner are paying price for their pay-hike revolt
Gambhir felt that Smith and Warner being the primary voices during the senior team's pay hike dispute with the establishment might have played a role in their ouster.
PTI,
March 29, 2018
New Delhi: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir on Thursday termed sanctions imposed on Steve Smith and David Warner "harsh" and raised questions whether the errant duo paid the price for revolting against Cricket Australia on pay hike issue.
Smith and Warner have been handed one year ban by Cricket Australia with rookie Cameron Bancroft getting a nine-month suspension for their involvement in ball tampering against South Africa in Cape Town.
However, Delhi Daredevils captain Gambhir felt that Smith and Warner being the primary voices during the senior team's pay hike dispute with the establishment might have played a role in their ouster.
Gambhir urged the Australian media and the general public to spare a thought for the families of the players.
The veteran left-hander wrote a series of tweets expressing his reactions to the ball-tampering scandal and Steve Smith.
Gambhir further said that he couldn't be term Smith a cheat and would rather call him a "desperate leader" trying to win a Test match.
