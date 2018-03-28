- Pakistan Super League, 2018 IU Vs PZ Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 3 wickets
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 KK Vs PZ Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 13 runs
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 PZ Vs QG Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 1 run
- T20I Women’s Tri-Series in India, 2018 AUSW Vs ENGW Australia Women beat England Women by 8 wickets
- T20I Women’s Tri-Series in India, 2018 INDW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat India Women by 36 runs
- T20I Women’s Tri-Series in India, 2018 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI Vs AFG Afghanistan beat West Indies by 7 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA Vs AUS South Africa beat Australia by 322 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE Vs ZIM United Arab Emirates beat Zimbabwe by 3 runs (D/L method)
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs ENG - Mar 30th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA vs AUS - Mar 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 1st, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 2nd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 3rd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 MUM vs CHE - Apr 7th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 PUN vs DEL - Apr 8th, 2018, 04:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 KOL vs BLR - Apr 8th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 HYD vs RAJ - Apr 9th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 CHE vs KOL - Apr 10th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|7496
|117
|4
|New Zealand
|7081
|114
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|4341
|124
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
Sydney: Multinational electronics company LG has opted not to renew its contract with David Warner following the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, even as the sacked Australia vice-captain waits to learn his fate from Cricket Australia (CA).
File image of Australian opener David Warner. AP
Axed captain Steve Smith, Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft have all been sent home with CA set to announce punishments for the trio later on Wednesday for their role in the scandal that has rocked Australian cricket to its core.
"LG's current sponsorship of David Warner is in the final weeks and in light of recent events, we have decided not to renew our partnership," an LG spokeswoman said in a statement.
Opening batsman Warner first started working with LG as the company's brand ambassador in 2014.
Several of CA's major sponsors, including cereal maker Sanitarium, have said they would await the results of a full investigation into the scandal before deciding on the future of their deals with the governing body.
Bancroft was caught on camera attempting to scuff up the ball with improvised sandpaper during the Cape Town test on Saturday in a move CA said was hatched by the trio. South Africa went on to win the test and leads the four-match series 2-1.
Published Date:
March 28, 2018
| Updated Date: March 28, 2018
