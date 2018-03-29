Australia ball-tampering scandal: Darren Lehmann to quit as head coach after final Test against South Africa
Lehmann says he came to his decision after watching news coverage of Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft returning home having confessed to cheating in the third Test last weekend
AP,
March 29, 2018
Johannesburg: Australia cricket coach Darren Lehmann says he will quit after the final Test against South Africa, citing the emotional stress of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.
Darren Lehmann announces he will resign as Australian cricket coach after the upcoming Test match in Johannesburg. AFP
Lehmann says he came to his decision after watching news coverage of Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft returning home having confessed to cheating in the third Test last weekend.
A tearful Lehmann insisted the decision to quit was his, and he was not fired by his bosses over the scandal that has plunged the team into crisis.
Captain Smith, vice-captain David Warner and opening batsman Bancroft all received bans.
The final Test in Johannesburg starts on Friday. South Africa lead the series 2-1.
Published Date:
March 29, 2018
| Updated Date: March 29, 2018
