Australia ball-tampering scandal: Darren Lehmann to quit as head coach after final Test against South Africa

Lehmann says he came to his decision after watching news coverage of Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft returning home having confessed to cheating in the third Test last weekend

AP, March 29, 2018

Johannesburg: Australia cricket coach Darren Lehmann says he will quit after the final Test against South Africa, citing the emotional stress of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Darren Lehmann speaks to the press as he announces he will resign as Australian cricket coach after the coming Test match on March 29, 2018 in Johannesburg. / AFP PHOTO / WIKUS DE WET

Darren Lehmann announces he will resign as Australian cricket coach after the upcoming Test match in Johannesburg. AFP

Lehmann says he came to his decision after watching news coverage of Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft returning home having confessed to cheating in the third Test last weekend.

A tearful Lehmann insisted the decision to quit was his, and he was not fired by his bosses over the scandal that has plunged the team into crisis.

Captain Smith, vice-captain David Warner and opening batsman Bancroft all received bans.

The final Test in Johannesburg starts on Friday. South Africa lead the series 2-1.

Published Date: March 29, 2018 | Updated Date: March 29, 2018

Tags : #Ball-Tampering Scandal #Cameron Bancroft #Darren Lehmann #David Warner #South Africa Vs Australia 2018 #Steve Smith

