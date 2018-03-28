Australia ball-tampering scandal: Darren 'Boof' Lehmann under scrutiny for toxic culture rooted in win-at-all-costs mentality
Lehmann was hailed as a saviour when he took over in 2013, but critics now accuse him of overseeing a toxic culture that has dented the reputation of the famed Baggy Green cap.
AFP,
March 28, 2018
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 IU Vs PZ Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 3 wickets
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 KK Vs PZ Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 13 runs
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 PZ Vs QG Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 1 run
- T20I Women’s Tri-Series in India, 2018 INDW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat India Women by 36 runs
- T20I Women’s Tri-Series in India, 2018 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI Vs AFG Afghanistan beat West Indies by 7 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA Vs AUS South Africa beat Australia by 322 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE Vs ZIM United Arab Emirates beat Zimbabwe by 3 runs (D/L method)
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs ENG - Mar 30th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA vs AUS - Mar 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 1st, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 2nd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 3rd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 MUM vs CHE - Apr 7th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 PUN vs DEL - Apr 8th, 2018, 04:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 KOL vs BLR - Apr 8th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 HYD vs RAJ - Apr 9th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 CHE vs KOL - Apr 10th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|7496
|117
|4
|New Zealand
|7081
|114
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|4341
|124
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
Sydney: Coach Darren Lehmann appears to have survived the ball-tampering scandal that has rocked Australian cricket, even as the win-at-all-costs mentality he instilled in the team comes under fresh scrutiny.
Lehmann was hailed as a saviour when he took over in 2013, but critics now accuse him of overseeing a toxic culture that has dented the reputation of the famed Baggy Green cap.
File image of Australian cricket coach Darren Lehmann. Reuters
After being appointed, Lehmann's response when asked to list his top three priorities was telling:
"Probably win, win, win, for a start," he told reporters.
Cricket Australia (CA) had other ideas when it gave him the job.
"Discipline, consistency of behaviour and accountability for performance are all key ingredients that need to improve," chief executive James Sutherland said at the time.
"And we see that the head coach is ultimately responsible for that."
If part of Lehmann's brief was to improve the Australian team's behaviour, there is little doubt he has failed.
'Out of control'
Players were once considered role models for children, but the situation has become so bad that CA is setting up an independent review into the team's conduct and culture.
Even Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has weighed in to criticise the practice of sledging — taunting opponents verbally with the aim of distracting them.
"It has gotten right out of control. It should have no place," Turnbull told reporters this week, lamenting the demise of a sport once regarded as the epitome of fair play.
CA insists Lehmann had no prior knowledge of the plot to doctor the ball in the third Test against the Proteas.
But Australian Broadcasting Corporation senior cricket commentator Jim Maxwell said the coach had to accept some blame for an "arrogant" team culture where some players felt cheating was preferable to losing honourably.
"He's done a very good job with the side but has a very narrow view of the way players should conduct themselves," Maxwell said.
"Teams can no longer get away with being in the face of the opposition in the way they have in recent years."
Boof and the boys
Lehmann became the national coach in dramatic circumstances after Australia sacked the first foreigner to hold the post, Mickey Arthur, on the eve of the Ashes.
A respected former batsman who played 27 Tests and 117 one-dayers for Australia, he was seen as an antidote to the disciplinarian Arthur.
Whereas his South African predecessor asked players to provide written self-assessments, Lehmann was an insider who had come through the Australian ranks.
A clue to his knockabout appeal lies in his nickname "Boof", short for boofhead — Australian slang for an amiable prankster, one of the boys in the dressing room.
"It's important to talk about the game whether it's with a beer or a Diet Coke," Lehmann said after taking the job.
Australia lost Lehmann's first Ashes series in charge but later in 2013, after he had stamped his mark on the team, they crushed England 5-0 in ruthless fashion.
While the plaudits rained down, there was also discomfort among some Australian fans at their team's conduct, particularly Lehmann's baiting of England paceman Stuart Broad.
"I hope the Australian public give it to him (Broad) right from the word go for the whole summer and I hope he cries and goes home," he said in a taunting tone not heard before from an Australian coach.
It was a dark side Lehmann also displayed as a player in 2003, when he yelled a racial insult in the dressing room after being dismissed in a one-day international against Sri Lanka.
Under Lehmann, unsavoury antics have become common as players took the Steve Waugh-era goal of "mental disintegration" and turbo-charged it with vitriol.
It has become such a part of the game-plan that before the current tour of South Africa, the Australians asked host broadcasters to turn down the stumps mic between balls so their jibes would not be recorded.
The Australians have been successful under Lehmann, with a Test record of 30 wins, 19 losses and eight draws under his stewardship.
But as Cricket Australia has belatedly acknowledged with its culture review, winning is not everything and changes are needed in the dressing room, with or without Lehmann.
Published Date:
March 28, 2018
| Updated Date: March 28, 2018
Also See
Australia ball-tampering scandal: CA chief James Sutherland arrives in Cape Town as axe looms over Steve Smith
Australia Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull calls for end to sledging in cricket
Australia ball-tampering scandal: No evidence to suggest ball-tampering occurred in Ashes, says England pacer Stuart Broad