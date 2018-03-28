Australia ball-tampering scandal: Banning Steve Smith, David Warner for a year is the 'right decision', says Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar feels that Cricket Australia has taken the "right decision" in banning the national team captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner for one year after being found guilty of ball tampering against South Africa during the just-concluded third Test in Cape Town.
PTI,
March 28, 2018
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 IU Vs PZ Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 3 wickets
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 KK Vs PZ Peshawar Zalmi beat Karachi Kings by 13 runs
- Pakistan Super League, 2018 PZ Vs QG Peshawar Zalmi beat Quetta Gladiators by 1 run
- T20I Women’s Tri-Series in India, 2018 AUSW Vs ENGW Australia Women beat England Women by 8 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I series, 2018 SLW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 1 wicket
- T20I Women’s Tri-Series in India, 2018 INDW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat India Women by 36 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 WI Vs AFG Afghanistan beat West Indies by 7 wickets
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 IRE Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Ireland by 5 wickets
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA Vs AUS South Africa beat Australia by 322 runs
- ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, 2018 UAE Vs ZIM United Arab Emirates beat Zimbabwe by 3 runs (D/L method)
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs ENG - Mar 30th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 4 Test Series, 2018 SA vs AUS - Mar 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 1st, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 2nd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs WI - Apr 3rd, 2018, 07:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 MUM vs CHE - Apr 7th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 PUN vs DEL - Apr 8th, 2018, 04:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 KOL vs BLR - Apr 8th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 HYD vs RAJ - Apr 9th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2018 CHE vs KOL - Apr 10th, 2018, 08:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5313
|121
|2
|South Africa
|4484
|115
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4374
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|7594
|122
|2
|South Africa
|6911
|117
|3
|England
|7496
|117
|4
|New Zealand
|7081
|114
|5
|Australia
|6376
|112
|6
|Pakistan
|4877
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3272
|126
|2
|Australia
|2513
|126
|3
|India
|4341
|124
|4
|New Zealand
|3013
|116
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|England
|2402
|114
New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar feels that Cricket Australia has taken the "right decision" in banning the national team captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner for one year after being found guilty of ball tampering against South Africa during the just-concluded third Test in Cape Town.
Smith and Warner have also been barred from playing the cash-rich IPL while young opener Cameron Bancroft has been suspended for nine months. Earlier, ICC had banned Smith for one Test match and fined his full match fee.
File image of Sachin Tendulkar. Reuters
"Cricket has been known as a gentleman's game. It's a game that I believe should be played in the purest form. Whatever has happened is unfortunate but the right decision has been taken to uphold the integrity of the game. Winning is important but the way you win is more important," Tendulkar wrote on his twitter page.
While Tendulkar feels that the ban is the right decision, his longtime on-field competitor Shane Warne felt that the quantum of punishment didn't match the crime.
"Let's take the emotion out of it. We are all feeling angry and embarrassed. But you need a level head and you shouldn't destroy someone unless they deserve to be destroyed. Their actions were indefendable, and they need to be severely punished. But I don't think a one-year ban is the answer," Warne wrote in his column.
Incidentally, Tendulkar was accused of ball tampering back in 2001 during the South Africa series when match referee Mike Denness felt that he was trying to scruff up the seam of the ball during the second Test at Port Elizabeth.
Tendulkar always maintained that he was trying to clean the dirt which had accumulated on the seam. The BCCI was firmly behind its icon player and Denness was removed by the South African Cricket Board when the late president Jagmohan Dalmiya threatened to call off the series.
The final Test match at the Centurion was declared "unofficial" by the ICC after its match-referee Denness was sent back home.
Published Date:
March 28, 2018
| Updated Date: March 28, 2018
Also See
Australia ball-tampering scandal: Shane Warne calls Steve Smith, David Warner's punishment 'harsh'
Australia ball-tampering scandal: The Baggy Green is more than just a cap, Steve Smith, David Warner have learnt it the hard way
Australia ball-tampering scandal: Teammates want 'rogue' David Warner out of the team hotel in Cape Town, claims report