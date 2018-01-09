Australia appoint former captain Ricky Ponting as assistant coach for triangular T20 series against England, New Zealand
Ponting has been brought into the coaching setup as Graeme Hick, David Saker and Brad Haddin will leave early to begin preparations for Australia’s tour of South Africa in March.
Reuters,
Jan,09 2018
- Pakistan in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2018 NZ Vs PAK New Zealand beat Pakistan by 8 wickets (D/L method)
- Pakistan in New Zealand, 5 ODI Series, 2018 NZ Vs PAK New Zealand beat Pakistan by 61 runs (D/L method)
- India in South Africa, 3 Test Series, 2018 SA Vs IND South Africa beat India by 72 runs
- The Ashes, 2017/18 AUS Vs ENG Australia beat England by an innings and 123 runs
- West Indies in New Zealand, 3 T20I Series, 2017/18 NZ Vs WI New Zealand beat West Indies by 119 runs
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3888
|111
|3
|Australia
|4174
|104
|4
|New Zealand
|3489
|100
|5
|England
|4829
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4058
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6680
|119
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|6109
|113
|6
|Pakistan
|4684
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2262
|126
|2
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|3
|India
|3385
|121
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|West Indies
|2538
|115
|6
|South Africa
|2238
|112
Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has been named as an assistant to national coach Darren Lehmann for the triangular Twenty20 series against New Zealand and England next month.
Ponting had a similar role last year against Sri Lanka.
File image of Ricky Ponting. Reuters
Ponting has been brought into the coaching setup as Graeme Hick, David Saker and Brad Haddin will leave early to begin preparations for Australia’s tour of South Africa in March.
Troy Cooley and Matthew Mott will also join Lehmann’s Twenty20 coaching team.
"I‘m delighted to be involved with the Australian squad again for what should be a terrific series against England and New Zealand," Ponting said in a statement.
"I loved working with the squad last year."
"We have a wealth of talent available to us in this format and a tri-series like this will give us a great chance to establish a pattern of play that works best for the players."
Australia have embarked on a series of rotating coaching appointments over the last few seasons, with Lehmann already stating he would step down after the next Ashes series in 2019.
Steve Smith's side regained the Ashes with a 4-0 series result that ended on Monday with an innings and 123-run victory in the fifth and final test in Sydney.
They face England in five one-day internationals starting on Sunday in Melbourne before the triangular Twenty20 series begins on 3 February in Sydney.
Published Date:
Jan 09, 2018
| Updated Date: Jan 09, 2018
Also See
Ashes 2017-18: Australia played better than us in pressure moments, says England pacer James Anderson
Ashes 2017: Alastair Cook's double ton showcases his mental strength despite limitations and doubts
Ashes 2017: Australia ride on David Warner's quick-fire century to end Day 1 of Boxing Day Test in strong position