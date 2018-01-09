First Cricket
PAK in NZ | 2nd ODI Jan 09, 2018
NZ Vs PAK
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 8 wickets (D/L method)
PAK in NZ | 1st ODI Jan 06, 2018
NZ Vs PAK
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 61 runs (D/L method)
Tri-Series in UAE Jan 11, 2018
UAE vs IRE
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
PAK in NZ Jan 13, 2018
NZ vs PAK
University Oval, Dunedin
Australia appoint former captain Ricky Ponting as assistant coach for triangular T20 series against England, New Zealand

Ponting has been brought into the coaching setup as Graeme Hick, David Saker and Brad Haddin will leave early to begin preparations for Australia’s tour of South Africa in March.

Reuters, Jan,09 2018

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has been named as an assistant to national coach Darren Lehmann for the triangular Twenty20 series against New Zealand and England next month.

Ponting had a similar role last year against Sri Lanka.

File image of Ricky Ponting. Reuters

Troy Cooley and Matthew Mott will also join Lehmann’s Twenty20 coaching team.

"I‘m delighted to be involved with the Australian squad again for what should be a terrific series against England and New Zealand," Ponting said in a statement.

"I loved working with the squad last year."

"We have a wealth of talent available to us in this format and a tri-series like this will give us a great chance to establish a pattern of play that works best for the players."

Australia have embarked on a series of rotating coaching appointments over the last few seasons, with Lehmann already stating he would step down after the next Ashes series in 2019.

Steve Smith's side regained the Ashes with a 4-0 series result that ended on Monday with an innings and 123-run victory in the fifth and final test in Sydney.

They face England in five one-day internationals starting on Sunday in Melbourne before the triangular Twenty20 series begins on 3 February in Sydney.

Published Date: Jan 09, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 09, 2018

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 6109 113
6 Pakistan 4684 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

