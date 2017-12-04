Ashes 2017: Shaun Marsh's first innings ton a testament to his restraint and elegance

Adelaide: As former Australian opening batsmen Geoff Marsh presented Cameron Bancroft his baggy green cap on the morning of the opening Test in Brisbane, the social media in Australia went into a meltdown with a tweet that read, “As if picking Shaun Marsh wasn’t an insult to a nation — now Geoff is handing out caps — shocking decisions #sackthemall”

The tweet echoed the view of nearly 25 million Australians; the only exceptions were the four selectors, and perhaps Shaun Marsh himself. It was Marsh’s eighth recall into the Test team. The decision to select Marsh was considered insane, a term defined as doing the same thing over and over again, and expecting a different result.

Perhaps ‘insane’ is also the right word to describe Marsh’s stellar unbeaten innings of 126. Marsh is arguably the most nervous starter in the current Australian line-up and often his first 15 balls define the fate of his innings. Out of his 45 innings in Test cricket, he had only managed to cross 20 on 19 occasions. Perhaps his inability to overcome that initial phase of his innings on a regular basis is why he has been so inconsistent in the Test arena.

On Saturday night, the first day of the Test, the nation’s eyes firmly fixed on him, many hoping he came through unscathed against the pink ball that was misbehaving alarmingly under beaming lights of the Adelaide Oval.

Marsh had just seen his captain Steve Smith bowled by a ball that jagged sharply off the seam. The first ball he faced from Jamie Overton was full, it swung into him, but Marsh was up to the challenge, as he put in giant stride and pushed the ball firmly wide of mid-off to get off the mark.

For the next 15 balls, he was beaten only once, an incredible effort given the lateral movement the England bowlers were generating. The head position was still, the movement into the ball was swift and his judgment was superb. As a teenager growing up on the bouncy WACA pitch, Marsh had to learn the art of leaving on length from a young age; on Saturday, he used that skill to great effect. It forced the England bowlers to change their lengths and err in lines.

When he struggles, Marsh’s head and his hands are well ahead of his body, a technical flaw that leads to those early dismissals. But this innings was different, the ball was met right under his eyes and his head was perfectly over the ball.

It took him 25 balls to hit his first boundary. Importantly for Australia, he had got through the night session unharmed. Next morning against the second new ball, he was at his imperious best.

The ball kept swinging and seaming, Marsh kept leaving and leaving. His shot selection was precise, his game plan simple. He grafted his way to half-century, with a series of flicks, glances and the odd horizontal-bat shot. His scoring zones had been pre-decided, and his actions with the bat ensured that plan was followed.

It wasn’t until he crossed 50 that he unleashed those majestic cover drives. There were two vintage strokes that highlighted his immense talent. First came in the 119th over of the innings, when he emphatically drove a ball on the rise through the covers to the boundary. The second was a back foot punch, wide of mid-wicket of the bowling off Moeen Ali that raced to the fence. It was Marsh at his elegant best.

If the first 20 runs were his toughest, then he ensured the 15 leading to his century were the easiest. The minute he crossed 80, those delicate back cuts flowed freely. On 96, with three men in the deep, he emphatically pulled a short ball to the fence and raised both his hands at once. This was a hundred to savour.

The fact that Australian coach Darren Lehmann let out a loud roar the minute Marsh hit his century, told the tale. This was the man he had backed as a selector and as a coach. While many believed he should have been an outcast a long time ago, Marsh had returned for a record eighth time and proved the doubters wrong.

Many that have observed his technique closely say he thinks with his feet and moves with his head. During those tough days, it is difficult to argue, but when everything clicks, as it did for nearly six hours at the crease, he is one of the most aesthetically pleasing batsmen in the world.

Now with five Test centuries to his name and possibly a ‘Ashes winner’ tag under his belt in a couple of weeks time, it might just be Shaun Marsh who will one day hand out a baggy green to debutant someday. Hopefully, by the time that happens, Marsh would have gained respect of the nation. One thing, however, is for sure: the innings in Adelaide has resurrected his career once again.