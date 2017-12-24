First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in NZ | 2nd ODI Dec 23, 2017
NZ Vs WI
New Zealand beat West Indies by 204 runs
SL in IND | 2nd T20I Dec 22, 2017
IND Vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 88 runs
SL in IND | 24 Dec 2017
IND vs SL
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
WI in NZ | 26 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2017: Mitchell Starc set to miss Boxing Day Test due to heel injury; Jackson Bird called in as replacement

Starc, who is Australia's leading wicket-taker in the series with 19, bruised his heel bowling in Australia's series-clinching third Test win in Perth last week.

AFP, Dec, 24 2017

Melbourne: Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc was on Sunday ruled out of the fourth Ashes Test with a heel injury and will be replaced by Jackson Bird.

File image of Mitchell Starc. Getty Images

File image of Mitchell Starc. Getty Images

Starc, who is Australia's leading wicket-taker in the series with 19, bruised his heel bowling in Australia's series-clinching third Test win in Perth last week.

There wasn't enough time for him to recover from the injury to his landing foot, with team management officially ruling him out two days before Tuesday's Melbourne Test.

While Starc had been optimistic about his chances of playing, Australia's selectors took a cautious approach with their star paceman ahead of a key series against South Africa early in the new year.

Starc said he hoped to return for the series-ending Sydney Test on 4 January.

"It's never nice to miss but it would be pretty selfish of me to go in to a game not at 100 percent," he told reporters.

"It's nice that we have won the series and we can play it a little bit safer now.

"I think the discussions (with selectors) lasted about 30 seconds... and it gives me a good chance now to have a bit of time off it over the next few days and give me a really good chance for Sydney."

Starc's withdrawal continues his run of bad luck in the Melbourne Cricket Ground showpiece. He has played in just one Boxing Day Test since making his debut in 2011.

Last year, Starc scored 84 with the bat and took a match-sealing four-wicket haul in a final-day win against Pakistan there.

Bird said he was ready for his first Test in a year.

"I've been ready to go for 12 months basically," he told reporters.

"I had a week in the Perth nets working on a few different things with bowling coach David Saker.

"It'd be unbelievable to play an Ashes Test on Boxing Day."

Meanwhile, wicket-keeper Tim Paine is expected to play after joining his teammates at training on Sunday after initially remaining at home in Hobart after his father-in-law suffered a stroke.

Published Date: Dec 24, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 24, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5559 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 India 3246 120
4 West Indies 2395 120
5 England 2029 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2

More Stories

See all