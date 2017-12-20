Ashes 2017: Mitchell Starc remains in doubt for fourth Test despite scans clearing him of injury

Melbourne: Mitchell Starc remains in doubt for the Boxing Day Test against England with a bruised heel but scans have cleared the Australia pace spearhead of serious injury, the team said on Wednesday.
Left-armer Starc bowled with the heel problem in the third test at the WACA on Monday as Australia wrapped up an innings and 41-run win over England to reclaim the Ashes with two matches to spare.
Australia's Mitchell Starc, second right, celebrates bowling out England's James Vince, right, during Day 4 of 3rd Test. AP
“Starc had a scan in Sydney which confirmed bruising on his heel. He will still travel to Melbourne with the squad as planned and will be reassessed ahead of the test,” the team said in a media release.
Starc is comfortably the top wicket-taker for the series, with 19 victims from the three matches.
Jackson Bird is the reserve seamer in the Australia squad.
Steve Smith’s side will look to extend their lead to 4-0 in the five-match series when the fourth test starts 26 December at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Published Date: Dec 20, 2017
| Updated Date: Dec 20, 2017
