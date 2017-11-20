First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZ in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 07, 2017
IND Vs NZ
India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
NZ in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 04, 2017
IND Vs NZ
New Zealand beat India by 40 runs
The Ashes | 23 Nov 2017
AUS vs ENG
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
SL in IND | 24 Nov 2017
IND vs SL
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2017: Hosts enlist Usain Bolt's services to work with team on running between the wickets

Bolt, the world record holder in the 100m and 200m and eight-time Olympic champion, is working with the Australian batsmen to improve their "explosiveness" off the mark.

AFP, Nov, 20 2017

Sydney: Australia's cricketers have called on retired sprint king Usain Bolt to boost their running between the wickets during the Ashes Test series against England.

The Jamaican track superstar, the world record holder in the 100m and 200m and eight-time Olympic champion, is working with the Australian batsmen to improve their "explosiveness" off the mark.

"It's all about explosiveness, and that’s one thing I’ve noticed with cricket, they don’t really have a lot of explosiveness when they're running," the world's fastest man told the Herald Sun newspaper.

File image of Usain Bolt in action . Reuters

File image of Usain Bolt in action . Reuters

"They seem to always take off at a slow rate. Getting that right will definitely help people."

Bolt, 31, who retired from athletics after August's World Championships in London, said he was trying to increase the awareness of running while batting.

Australian batsman Peter Handscomb said Bolt's tips were welcomed ahead of Thursday's first Ashes Test in Brisbane.

"He was giving us a few pointers on how to get a little bit faster," Handscomb said. "We'll give it a crack.

"He was trying to get us nice and low in the turn and in and out. The first couple of steps are key and if we can get them right, we'll be fast.

"Obviously he's the fastest man ever so if we can have the title with him, that'd be cool."

Bolt said had been busy after retirement preparing for a tilt at football, having been invited to train with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

"It's something that I want to do. I'm trying to get fit now," he said.

"My doctor finally passed me after my hamstring problems at the world championships, so now I can start training.

"I've started training while I'm here and trying to get into shape before I get home and next year I'll get a trial and we'll take it from there."

Published Date: Nov 20, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 20, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 13: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 1

More Stories

See all