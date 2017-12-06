Ashes 2017: From 'quality cricket' to 'productive' Nathan Lyon, Twitter reacts to Australia's win over England

Josh Hazlewood snuffed out England’s hopes of a remarkable triumph in the second Ashes Test with two wickets in the first 16 balls of the final day and helped Australia wrap up a 120-run victory in brilliant Adelaide sunshine on Wednesday.
England, with six wickets in hand, needed 178 runs to win the maiden day-night Ashes Test and level the series at 1-1 but fell well short of their victory target and will head to Perth 0-2 down with three matches to play.
Left-arm quick Mitchell Starc mopped up the tail with the new pink ball to take five for 88, his eighth five-wicket haul in tests, but Hazlewood shared the plaudits after his key early intervention.
The paceman delivered a hefty blow when he removed Chris Woakes with the second ball of the day and two overs later landed a knockout punch when he had Joe Root caught behind before the England captain could add to his overnight 67.
