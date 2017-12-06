Ashes 2017: From 'quality cricket' to 'productive' Nathan Lyon, Twitter reacts to Australia's win over England

Josh Hazlewood snuffed out England’s hopes of a remarkable triumph in the second Ashes Test with two wickets in the first 16 balls of the final day and helped Australia wrap up a 120-run victory in brilliant Adelaide sunshine on Wednesday.

England, with six wickets in hand, needed 178 runs to win the maiden day-night Ashes Test and level the series at 1-1 but fell well short of their victory target and will head to Perth 0-2 down with three matches to play.

Left-arm quick Mitchell Starc mopped up the tail with the new pink ball to take five for 88, his eighth five-wicket haul in tests, but Hazlewood shared the plaudits after his key early intervention.

The paceman delivered a hefty blow when he removed Chris Woakes with the second ball of the day and two overs later landed a knockout punch when he had Joe Root caught behind before the England captain could add to his overnight 67.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Australia's win:

A crowd of 20,098 today takes the total attendance for the Test to 199,147! Outstanding #Ashes pic.twitter.com/lWyVIrkbM4 — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 6, 2017

Ashes to ashes

Dust to dust,

Root won the toss & bowled,

The series is bust. pic.twitter.com/ehxXUwYwLC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 6, 2017

England lose 6-57 off 134 balls today, and go 0-2 down.#Ashes — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) December 6, 2017

Quality cricket ???always great to see two top teams competing ?? at its best #Ashes congratulations @CricketAus 2-0 https://t.co/giWcT4zhcs — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 6, 2017

England have announced their team for the 3rd #Ashes Test: D Elgar

T Bavuma

HM Amla (c)

AB de Villiers

F du Plessis

JP Duminy

DJ Vilas †

KJ Abbott

DL Piedt

M Morkel

Imran Tahir pic.twitter.com/2CdIb2ADwl — AUS 2 ENG 0 (@DennisCricket_) December 6, 2017

Nathan Lyon has 38 wickets from his past five Tests - the most productive sequence of his career #Ashes — Adam Burnett (@AdamBurnett09) December 6, 2017