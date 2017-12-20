Ashes 2017: Failure of England's big guns, Australia's overall superiority led to visitors sinking Down Under

Confronted with a highly unfortunate or tragic event, most of us go through the process of rethinking the events leading up to it. Say, for example, a friend or a family member is involved in a fatal car accident. Many of us will try to redo events in our minds in a way that would’ve prevented the crash. If only she had left a few minutes earlier or later; if only she had turned right instead of left. We try, in some way, to negate the tragedy, to go back and imagine a few circumstances under which it would not have occurred.

Israeli psychologists Amos Tversky and Danny Kahneman, the subjects of Michael Lewis’ highly acclaimed 'The Undoing Project', call it “undoing.” We all try to undo outcomes we find traumatic or highly undesirable.

England losing the Ashes with the series just two-thirds of the way, has been seen as something of a tragedy by a number of English fans and pundits. If only Ben Stokes had not misbehaved outside a Bristol nightclub on a night-out and therefore not excluded from the squad, for instance, or, might there not have been better players available but not chosen who would’ve done better than this lot?

There has been a desperate search for reasons for such a crushing defeat. There has been a hunt for scapegoats. Is coach Trevor Bayliss the right man for this team? Are Stuart Broad and Alastair Cook approaching the end? And what about Joe Root? Why has one of the best batsmen in the game only scored 176 runs in six innings?

It is obvious from the results that Australia are a better team in their own conditions. This may be a disappointment for English fans who have a marked distaste for Australian superiority, but Australia, at the moment, have better batsmen, better bowlers, and better fielders.

It is as simple as that. Perhaps, at the next Ashes encounter, England will be the better side, especially since it will be contested on English soil. Teams are up one day, down the next. Some players lose form while others hit purple patch. And old players retire, allowing new ones take their place. For now, Australia have the upper hand, so much so that this could well turn out to be a 5-0 thrashing. But England will surely be ascendant at some point in the future.

Having said that, many observers might not have expected the Australian dominance to have been so comprehensive. The England bowlers, for example, were not supposed to be so feeble. James Anderson is the best swing bowler in the game and has had his moments this series, as his 12 wickets suggest. But the others have not been very effective. Stuart Broad, a vital member of the attack, has only taken five wickets in three games. And Moeen Ali, tasked with the important spin-bowling duties, has managed only three wickets.

Compare those returns with those of the Australian bowlers. Mitchell Starc has 19 wickets, Josh Hazlewood 15 and Pat Cummins 11. Nathan Lyon has taken 14, and quite unlike Ali, has looked impressively threatening throughout.

Everyone expected the Australian bowlers to be faster. Worryingly, however, Cricvizz, has revealed that they have also generated more swing and extracted more seam movement. Much has been made of the English seamers’ lack of pace. But they have trailed in other areas as well. And while pace is always an asset, there have been bowlers — the great Glen McGrath is one — who have done well in Australia without having express pace at their command.

As for the batting, the main difference between the teams has been Steven Smith. But what a huge difference he has made. The Australian captain has, for a while now, been unstoppable, even attracting comparisons with the incomparable Don Bradman.

His technique may be unorthodox and he may not be the most attractive stroke-player in the game, yet his methods have been frighteningly effective. Runs have been gushing from his bat in torrents and there appears to be nothing the opposition can do to stop or even reduce the flow.

The scary thing is that Smith is still only 28, and though, like every batsman except Bradman, he’ll probably have to contend with the fickleness of form, it may be some time before his productivity drops. He is the first and largest concern for any team lining up against Australia.

In the end, England got little from where they usually get much. Contributions from the likes of Cook, Root, Broad and Ali were far too measly. There is no way they could have been competitive under those circumstances. Ben Stokes’ absence has been a huge blow. He would definitely have made them better. England, however, have been significantly outplayed, and the gulf between the sides has been so wide that it is unlikely his presence alone would’ve been enough to bridge it.

The Australians, on the contrary, have come up with big performances from a number of their more experienced players. Smith carried the batting with important contributions from the Marsh brothers.

The bowling has been altogether too much for England. The pace has been hot and Lyon has been very demanding.

And so, here we are with the Melbourne and Sydney Tests to come. Chances of an England recovery, while not to be dismissed, are slim. Their fans may be struggling to come to grips with the pounding they’ve been taking but there is little mystery to the team’s shortcomings and there is little need for scapegoating. England won the last Ashes series and are not a bad side. Australia just happens to be much better on this occasion.