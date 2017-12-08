First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and IRE in UAE | 2nd ODI Dec 07, 2017
AFG Vs IRE
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 51 runs
ICC WCLC | Match 49 Dec 06, 2017
HK Vs PNG
Hong Kong beat Papua New Guinea by 23 runs
WI in NZ | 09 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Seddon Park, Hamilton
SL in IND | 10 Dec 2017
IND vs SL
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2017: Ex-England captains Michael Vaughan, Bob Willis fear team could be whitewashed by Australia

England slumped to a 120-run defeat in the second Ashes clash this week on a ground widely seen as their best chance of winning.

AFP, Dec, 08 2017

Sydney: Former England captains Michael Vaughan and Bob Willis fear the tourists are heading towards a 5-0 whitewash against Australia after failing to win the Adelaide Test.

File image of England captain Joe Root. AP

File image of England captain Joe Root. AP

England slumped to a 120-run defeat in the second Ashes clash this week on a ground widely seen as their best chance of winning.

It followed defeat in the first Test in Brisbane with Perth's WACA Ground next up, where they have not beaten Australia since 1978.

Vaughan suggested England had neither the skill nor resilience to win a match.

"This was the week we all fancied England to take something from," he said in comments in The Australian Friday.

"In Perth, the ball won't swing like this (in Adelaide). We are now looking like we did in 2013, like we did in 2006- 07, you look at this England side, and realistically, can you see them winning a Test match?

"I think it's going to be very difficult to win a Test match on this tour."

Willis was equally pessimistic, saying Australia was clearly the superior side.

"England are fighting as hard as they can, but the bald fact is they are up against a better side in these conditions," he said in the same newspaper.

"The glaring differences are that Australia have express pace in the seam department and a world-class spinner. We have neither.

"At this rate, you wouldn't be surprised if it was 5-0, as Adelaide probably represented England's best chance to chalking up a victory."

Captain Joe Root has insisted England are "still massively" in the Ashes series, while coach Trevor Bayliss said on Thursday that his team had left "a few scars" on Australia in Adelaide.

Another former England captain, Mike Atherton, said the loss of the opening two Tests had eerie similarities to previous tours Down Under, including those spearheaded by Alastair Cook, Andrew Flintoff, and Nasser Hussain.

"All put a brave face on events; all tried to find the right tone but all, ultimately, were powerless to stop an Australian juggernaut that, once rolling, gathers momentum with frightening speed," he wrote in The Times.

"Certainly, the scent is strong and the hounds have been unleashed and Root's team are struggling to avoid the impression that they are on the run, short of hundreds and outgunned with the ball as they are.

"It is going to be a tough few weeks."

The third Test of the five-Test series starts in Perth on 14 December, followed by Melbourne and Sydney.

Published Date: Dec 08, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 08, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 17: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 1

More Stories

See all