Ashes 2017: England's Chris Woakes believes visitors still have a winning chance in second Test

AFP, Dec, 04 2017

Adelaide: England still believe they have a winning chance in the first-ever Ashes day-night Test despite Australia's strong position with two days to play, fast bowler Chris Woakes said on Monday.

The Australians led by 268 runs with six wickets intact as Ashes holders England hit back under the Adelaide Oval lights on a day of fluctuating fortunes.

The tourists, trailing by 215 runs on the first innings, had the home side hanging on at 53 for four in the night session against a moving pink ball, having removed their two leading batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner.

England's Chris Woakes, right, successfully appeals for a LBW decision on Australia's Steve Smith, left, out for 6 runs during the third day of their Ashes cricket test match in Adelaide, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

England's Chris Woakes successfully appeals for a LBW decision on Australia's Steve Smith. AP

Woakes, who dismissed both Smith and Warner, said England showed plenty of character after a poor first innings total of 227 which handed Australia their big lead.

Victory in Adelaide will give the Australians a potentially-decisive 2-0 lead in the five-Test series after winning the opening Brisbane Test by 10 wickets.

"We’ve fought back well tonight, which is good to see, and we can take some positives from that," Woakes told reporters.

"Obviously, we're behind in the game but we fought back and showed some good character to get back in the game and put some pressure on Australia.

"Anything's chaseable really. We have to make use of those sessions in normal daylight. It's always going to be tricky batting under the lights."

Woakes said England believe they can pull off a remarkable come-from-behind victory.

"The positive thing for us is to believe we can go forward and put Australia under pressure," the Warwickshire all-rounder said.

"It's important we continue to do that tomorrow as well.

"We need to make sure we fight back and make sure this lead doesn't get to anything too big."

Woakes said the England bowling group had adjusted their bowling lengths after a poor collective effort in Australia's first innings of 442 for eight declared.

"We knew we had to bowl a slightly fuller length in the second innings," he said.

"We were a little short the first innings. We got the rewards, got our nicks.

"We had to stay patient and consistently put the ball in the right areas. That was it, really.

"We're here to stick together as a team. We know we didn't play as well as we would have liked."

Published Date: Dec 04, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 04, 2017

