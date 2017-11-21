First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in IND | 1st Test Nov 16, 2017
IND Vs SL
India drew with Sri Lanka
NZ in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 07, 2017
IND Vs NZ
India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
The Ashes | 23 Nov 2017
AUS vs ENG
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
SL in IND | 24 Nov 2017
IND vs SL
Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2017: England's Alastair Cook dismisses talk of Mitchell Johnson's destruction as 'irrelevant' ahead of Gabba opener

Alastair Cook dismissed talk of Mitchell Johnson as "irrelevant" on Tuesday as England prepare to face Australia's new-look pace attack in the first Ashes Test.

AFP, Nov, 21 2017

Brisbane: Alastair Cook dismissed talk of Mitchell Johnson as "irrelevant" on Tuesday as England prepare to face Australia's new-look pace attack in the first Ashes Test.

The former England skipper and opening stalwart was speaking after Australia spinner Nathan Lyon's taunts that his team was in the mood to "end some careers" in the Brisbane Test.

Much has been said about the demoralising effect Johnson, who is now retired from internationals, had on England at the Gabba four years ago, when he ripped through the tourists' batting.

File image of England opening batsman Alastair Cook. Reuters

File image of England opening batsman Alastair Cook. Reuters

The firebrand left-arm speedster set the tone for the 2013-2014 Ashes with his ferocious fast bowling to take nine wickets at the Gabba as the Australians inflicted a crushing 381-run defeat, triggering a 5-0 series rout.

But Cook urged his team-mates to maintain their focus on the first Test and not to take a rear-vision view of past events.

"Mitch bowled outstandingly in that series, one of the best periods of bowling I've ever faced backed up by Ryan Harris, Peter Siddle — (but) they're no longer playing," Cook told reporters on Tuesday.

"So in one sense it's a bit irrelevant.

"It happened four years ago and it's all what happens on Thursday rather than looking back.

"England have won four of the last five Ashes series, so you can look at what you want."

'They've not got magic balls'

Cook said while Australia's current pace attack — Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins — was strong, it didn't hold any great fears for the tourists.

"There's nothing we haven't seen before in cricket," he said.

"They're not suddenly bowling 150 miles an hour. (They've) not got magic balls which start way outside the stumps and swing miles and stuff.

"They're very good bowlers with good records. As batters, that is the challenge we've got in the next seven weeks."

Australia have a formidable record at Brisbane's intimidating 'Gabbatoir' where they have not lost a Test match since 1988, and where England are winless in 31 years.

Cook said England had "pretty much accepted" that star all-rounder Ben Stokes would not play a role in the Ashes series, despite reports that he may soon join the tour.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is still waiting to discover if Stokes will be charged by prosecutors investigating a brawl outside a nightclub in September.

"Since we've arrived here, as a side, we've pretty much accepted Ben would not be here. It's about dealing with that," Cook said.

"If there is a bonus of him making the trip at some stage, that'd be great.

"But I can honestly say it hasn't been spoken about in the change room.

"There's no good for us to really talk about that. It's obviously a sad situation... it's a shame for him he's missing a big series."

Australian opener David Warner said Tuesday he wanted Stokes to be involved, but added: "I think it's probably disappointing for the England team and the country. He's let a lot of people down."

Published Date: Nov 21, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 21, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 13: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 1

More Stories

See all