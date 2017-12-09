First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WCLC | Match 53 Dec 08, 2017
HK Vs PNG
Hong Kong beat Papua New Guinea by 93 runs
AFG and IRE in UAE | 2nd ODI Dec 07, 2017
AFG Vs IRE
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 51 runs
SL in IND | 10 Dec 2017
IND vs SL
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
AFG and IRE in UAE | 10 Dec 2017
AFG vs IRE
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2017: England suspend opener Ben Duckett over discipline issues relating to a bar incident in Perth

Reports said Duckett was involved in an incident late Thursday where he is said to have poured a drink over a senior player following a heated row.

AFP, Dec, 09 2017

Perth: England's Ashes tour has been plunged into a fresh crisis with batsman Ben Duckett stood down from a tour game on Saturday and suspended following a new incident in a Perth bar.

Duckett, who was selected to open the batting in England's two-day tour match against a Cricket Australia XI in Perth, was a late omission from the team.

Reports said Duckett was involved in an incident late Thursday where he is said to have poured a drink over a senior player following a heated row.

England's Ben Duckett reacts after losing his wicket during the third day of the second Test match between Bangladesh and England at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on October 30, 2016. England won the first Test, leading the two-match Test series 1-0 / AFP PHOTO / Dibyangshu SARKAR

File image of England's Ben Duckett. AFP

The Northants batsman was suspended by team management while a disciplinary investigation took place, according to Cricket.com.au.

It was the first night after England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) director of cricket Andrew Strauss agreed to a relaxing of the midnight curfew placed on the Test squad a fortnight ago.

That curfew followed news that wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow headbutted Australian Test opener Cameron Bancroft in a Perth bar during the tourists' first night on tour.

Duckett, 23, has been touring Australia with England Lions and was among a number of players promoted for the current tour match while senior players rested ahead of next week's all-important third Test against Australia in Perth.

Star all-rounder Ben Stokes is already suspended from the tour after he became involved in an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September that led to police investigations, although is currently playing domestic cricket in New Zealand.

Reports said that no members of the public were involved in the Duckett incident and police were not involved.

Duckett, who has played in four Tests for England, has been caught up in controversy in the past and was left out of Northants' tour to Barbados in 2015. He was once dropped from the England Under 19 team for fitness issues.

England are 2-0 down in the Ashes series and will relinquish the urn if they are beaten in the third Test, starting on Thursday.

Published Date: Dec 09, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 09, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 17: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 1

More Stories

See all