AFG and IRE in UAE | 1st ODI Dec 05, 2017
AFG Vs IRE
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 138 runs
The Ashes | 2nd Test Dec 02, 2017
AUS Vs ENG
Australia beat England by 120 runs
AFG and IRE in UAE | 07 Dec 2017
AFG vs IRE
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
ICC WCLC | 08 Dec 2017
HK vs PNG
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
Ashes 2017: England still alive in series despite being 2-0 down after Adelaide loss, says Joe Root

"We've shown throughout the two Tests in periods we can outperform Australia, but just not over five days," said Root.

AFP, Dec, 06 2017

Adelaide: Captain Joe Root says England are "still massively" in the Ashes series after a second heavy Test defeat to Australia on Wednesday left his side facing a last stand in the third Test.

The Australians sealed a 120-run victory in the second Adelaide Test after a crushing 10-wicket triumph in the Brisbane opener, putting England's hopes of retaining the Ashes on the line in Perth next week.

England's Joe Root comments after the end of their Ashes cricket test match against Australia in Adelaide, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Australia won by 120 runs. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

England's Joe Root. AP

Compounding England's task is the fact that the tourists have not beaten Australia at Perth's WACA Ground since 1978.

But Root put on a bold face after defeat on Wednesday and said there was belief in the England camp that they can turn things around in the five-Test series and not head in the same direction as the 5-0 whitewash on the last tour to Australia in 2013-14.

"The way we batted in that second innings proved to everyone we are still massively in this series, simple as that," Root told reporters.

"We've shown throughout the two Tests in periods we can outperform Australia, but just not over five days."

"If we can perform to our ability for longer periods of time we'll win games. The belief in dressing room is definitely there."

Root said he "strongly disagreed" with the notion that his team are heading for the same fate as Alastair Cook's tourists four years ago.

"I don't think we're in the same situation (as last tour), we're much better than that. We're in a much better place," he said.

Root said he was disappointed in himself for not leading the way on the final day after getting dismissed on his overnight score of 67 in the day's third over by Josh Hazlewood.

"In big series senior players have to step up and lead from the front and I tried to do that last night, but unfortunately this morning I couldn't carry that on," he lamented.

"That's really disappointing as someone who wants to lead from the front and show the guys to lead the way. That hurts me a lot personally."

'Strange' reviews

Root said there was no point complaining about of a series of "strange" decision reviews in his side's Adelaide loss.

"There were a number of decisions overturned, it was strange," he said.

"A few where we were out in the middle in the field and we thought that it's just regulation ... out."

"It's easy to criticise the umpires and it's easy to make excuses but it's a very difficult job. And just like players, you have good and bad days."

Root said there would continue to be issues with the decision review system (DRS).

"There is always going to be those questions asked about DRS — is the technology in the right place, could it be better?" he said.

"We are where we are with it and we have to get on with it because it's there for this series."

"If we moan and use it as an excuse then it's not going to help us."

"From our point of view as an England side, we have just got to try and eliminate the chance of it going against us."

Published Date: Dec 06, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 06, 2017

