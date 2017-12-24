Ashes 2017: England fast-bowler Craig Overton ruled out of fourth Test after suffering fractured rib in Perth

Melbourne: England right-arm seam bowler Craig Overton won't play in the Melbourne Cricket Ground Test against Australia because of a fractured rib.
File image of England captain Joe Root and fast-bowler Craig Overton. AP
Overton, who made his test debut in Adelaide earlier this month, was diagnosed with a cracked rib during the third test in Perth which Australia won to regain the Ashes.
After being struck in the ribs when batting in Adelaide, Overton exacerbated the damage when he tumbled attempting to take a catch off his own bowling in Perth.
The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed on Sunday that Overton won't play in Melbourne beginning on Tuesday.
Uncapped paceman Tom Curran is reported to be set to make his debut to replace Overton.
Curran, an uncapped right-arm bowler, was only added to England's Ashes squad when Steve Finn was ruled out at the start of the tour due to injury.
The 22-year-old Curran, who was born in South Africa, played a one-day international and three Twenty20 matches for England earlier this year.
