Ashes 2017: England draw two-day tour game with Cricket Australia XI ahead of Perth Test

- Sri Lanka in India, 3 ODI Series, 2017 IND Vs SL Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets
- ICC World Cricket League Championship, 2015/17 HK Vs PNG Hong Kong beat Papua New Guinea by 93 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2017 AFG Vs IRE Ireland beat Afghanistan by 51 runs
- ICC World Cricket League Championship, 2015/17 HK Vs PNG Hong Kong beat Papua New Guinea by 23 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2017 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 138 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 ODI Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Dec 13th, 2017, 11:30 AM IST
- The Ashes, 2017/18 AUS vs ENG - Dec 14th, 2017, 08:00 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 ODI Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Dec 17th, 2017, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2017 NZ vs WI - Dec 20th, 2017, 03:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Dec 20th, 2017, 07:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4969
|124
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6379
|120
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|5432
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|2
|New Zealand
|1925
|120
|3
|West Indies
|2395
|120
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|India
|2965
|119
Perth: Captain Travis Dean slammed a 68-ball century as a Cricket Australia XI frustrated England on the final day of the drawn two-day tour game in Perth on Sunday.
Dean (100) and Will Bosisto (50) shared a 152-run opening stand in 21 overs as the CA XI made a big effort to chase down a victory target of 294 runs in 37 overs.
England players celebrate a wicket during the warm-up match against Cricket Australia XI. Image courtesy: Twitter @englandcricket
When the match was called a draw late in the day, CA XI had reached 269 for eight from 36.5 overs.
The CA XI went after spinners Jack Leach and Mason Crane while seamer Mark Wood, touted as a potential inclusion for this week's third Ashes Test against Australia in Perth, conceded more than six an over.
Wood had struck twice early on the final day as the CA XI slipped from their overnight 69 for one to 77 for four, before an unbroken 74-run stand between Clint Hinchcliffe (35 not out) and Mac Wright (36 not out) enabled the home side to declare on 115 for four in their first innings.
England knocked up 130 for three in 20 overs before a declaration in their second innings, with skipper Moeen Ali (47) and Gary Ballance (45 not out) sharing in a 68-run partnership.
Dean then took over, crashing 16 fours and two sixes before he was caught off Tom Curran, who went on to claim three for 28 after his two for 28 in the CA XI's first innings.
Hinchcliffe (49 off 32) punished England after Dean's dismissal, lashing three sixes and six fours before becoming falling to Leach (4-104).
The third Ashes Test gets underway at the WACA Ground on Thursday, with Australia just a win away from regaining the urn, following their comprehensive victories in Brisbane and Adelaide.
Published Date:
Dec 10, 2017
| Updated Date: Dec 10, 2017
