Ashes 2017: England draw two-day tour game with Cricket Australia XI ahead of Perth Test

The CA XI went after England spinners Jack Leach and Mason Crane, while Mark Wood conceded more than six an over.

AFP, Dec, 10 2017

Perth: Captain Travis Dean slammed a 68-ball century as a Cricket Australia XI frustrated England on the final day of the drawn two-day tour game in Perth on Sunday.

Dean (100) and Will Bosisto (50) shared a 152-run opening stand in 21 overs as the CA XI made a big effort to chase down a victory target of 294 runs in 37 overs.

England players celebrate a wicket during the warm-up match against Cricket Australia XI. Image courtesy: Twitter @englandcricket

When the match was called a draw late in the day, CA XI had reached 269 for eight from 36.5 overs.

The CA XI went after spinners Jack Leach and Mason Crane while seamer Mark Wood, touted as a potential inclusion for this week's third Ashes Test against Australia in Perth, conceded more than six an over.

Wood had struck twice early on the final day as the CA XI slipped from their overnight 69 for one to 77 for four, before an unbroken 74-run stand between Clint Hinchcliffe (35 not out) and Mac Wright (36 not out) enabled the home side to declare on 115 for four in their first innings.

England knocked up 130 for three in 20 overs before a declaration in their second innings, with skipper Moeen Ali (47) and Gary Ballance (45 not out) sharing in a 68-run partnership.

Dean then took over, crashing 16 fours and two sixes before he was caught off Tom Curran, who went on to claim three for 28 after his two for 28 in the CA XI's first innings.

Hinchcliffe (49 off 32) punished England after Dean's dismissal, lashing three sixes and six fours before becoming falling to Leach (4-104).

The third Ashes Test gets underway at the WACA Ground on Thursday, with Australia just a win away from regaining the urn, following their comprehensive victories in Brisbane and Adelaide.

Published Date: Dec 10, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 10, 2017

