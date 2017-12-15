First Cricket
Ashes 2017: England centurion Jonny Bairstow downplays his headbutt celebration after reaching milestone

Bairstow took off his helmet and knocked it against his head several times after he reached three figures in Perth to bolster England's first innings of 403.

AFP, Dec, 15 2017

Perth: England's Jonny Bairstow played down his "light-hearted" celebration on Friday after he welcomed his Ashes century by mimicking a headbutt — a reference to a controversy which threatened to overshadow his series.

Bairstow took off his helmet and knocked it against his head several times after he reached three figures in Perth to bolster England's first innings of 403.

The 28-year-old, who scored 119, found himself in the firing line earlier in the series after it came to light that he had greeted Australia's Cameron Bancroft by bumping heads in a Perth bar.

England's Jonny Bairstow celebrates scoring 100 runs against Australia during the second day of their Ashes cricket test match in Perth, Australia, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Trevor Collens)

England's Jonny Bairstow celebrates scoring 100 runs against Australia during the second day of their Ashes cricket test. AP match in Perth, Australia, Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Trevor Collens)

"It was a bit of light-hearted fun with everything that has gone on and that is exactly how it should be taken," he said, referring to Friday's celebration.

Bairstow was left beaming by his first Ashes century, which came at a vital time as England fight to stay in the series after losing the first two Tests.

"The hundred in many ways was my favourite one, it meant a huge amount," he said.

"I have played in a few Ashes series. Now to score an Ashes hundred is something you dream about as a kid.

"You want to say to your kids that you made an Ashes hundred at the WACA away from home.

"It has eluded me until now and it was a whole heap of emotions that came running through."

England collapsed to lose their last six wickets for 35 runs before lunch. Australia were 203 for three at the close on day two.

Published Date: Dec 15, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 15, 2017

CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6546 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

