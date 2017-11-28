First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PNG and SCO in UAE | 2nd ODI Nov 25, 2017
PNG Vs SCO
Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
PNG and SCO in UAE | 1st ODI Nov 24, 2017
PNG Vs SCO
Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 6 wickets
WI in NZ | 01 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Basin Reserve, Wellington
The Ashes | 02 Dec 2017
AUS vs ENG
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2017: ECB deny rumours of Ben Stokes visiting Australia to take part in ongoing tournament

"The ECB is aware that Ben Stokes is making a private trip to New Zealand to spend time with his family," it said in a statement.

AFP, Nov, 28 2017

Sydney: England cricket chiefs Tuesday said suspended allrounder Ben Stokes was visiting family in New Zealand and not heading to Australia after he was apparently spotted leaving London's Heathrow airport.

An image that claimed to show him at the airport began doing the rounds on social media late Monday, sparking speculation that he was flying Down Under to take part in the Ashes.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) quickly poured cold water on the suggestion.

Ben Stokes was promoted to the role of Test vice-captain, while Joe Root was appointed skipper. Reuters

File image of Ben Stokes. Reuters

"The ECB is aware that Ben Stokes is making a private trip to New Zealand to spend time with his family. His travel arrangements have not been arranged by the ECB," it said in a statement.

"He is not on his way to the Ashes, England Lions or any other official training camps with the England set-up."

Stokes has been suspended pending the outcome of investigations into a late-night incident in which he appeared to get involved in a fight outside a Bristol nightclub in September.

The controversy rocked England's preparations for the series with former Australia Test captains Steve Waugh and Ian Chappell among those who believe England can't retain the Ashes without him.

Australia won the first Test in Brisbane this week by 10 wickets, with the day-night second Test starting in Adelaide on Saturday.

Stokes moved from New Zealand to England as a child so his father Gerard, a former rugby league international, could take a coaching role.

Both his parents have since moved back to Christchurch.

Published Date: Nov 28, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 28, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 15: A Guide to the delivery, by doctors — Part 1

More Stories

See all