First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PNG and SCO in UAE | 2nd ODI Nov 25, 2017
PNG Vs SCO
Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
PNG and SCO in UAE | 1st ODI Nov 24, 2017
PNG Vs SCO
Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 6 wickets
AFG and IRE in UAE | 05 Dec 2017
AFG vs IRE
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
ICC WCLC | 06 Dec 2017
HK vs PNG
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2017: Centurion Shaun Marsh says he didn't pay attention to 'extra noise' regarding his selection for Australia

"Six months ago I wasn’t sure whether I'd be back here. I'd always dreamt of getting back in," said Marsh.

AFP, Dec, 03 2017

Adelaide: Shaun Marsh answered his critics with a fighting unbeaten century to put Australia firmly in charge of the second Ashes Test against England in Adelaide on Sunday.

The experienced left-hander, in his eighth recall to the Australian team, put together his fifth century in his 25th Test, an unconquered 126 off 231 balls which lifted the home side to 442 for eight declared.

Australia's Shaun Marsh celebrates after reaching his century. Reuters

Australia's Shaun Marsh celebrates after reaching his century. Reuters

When rain brought an early finish to day two, the tourists were 29 for one and trailing the Australians by 413 runs with three days remaining.

Marsh, along with wicketkeeper Tim Paine, were the major surprises in the Australian team for the opening Ashes Tests. But the 34-year-old batsman has staked his claim for retention with another solid innings at number six.

He backed up his 51 in Brisbane to bring his series tally to 177 runs and strengthen Australia's middle order.

"There's a lot of relief there. I'm just really happy," Marsh said.

"I haven't thought about all the incidental noise (criticism) and my selection for the team."

"I've just tried to come in and feel nice and relaxed. I've felt good about my game the last three or four months."

Of the criticism before the series about his selection, Marsh added: "I didn't read a thing. I knew there was some extra noise but I just stayed away and focused on preparing well."

"Six months ago I wasn’t sure whether I'd be back here. I'd always dreamt of getting back in."

Marsh was the bulwark of the Australian innings, hitting 15 fours and a towering six off Stuart Broad in his first Ashes Test hundred.

"We got a message just before tea that Smithy (skipper Steve Smith) wanted to up the ante a bit and gave us free range," he said of his late lusty hitting ahead of the declaration.

Marsh had a nervous few moments after seeking a review when he was given out leg before wicket on 29 to James Anderson.

But the decision was overturned when the review projected that the ball would have gone over the stumps.

"I probably thought it was outside leg more than going over," Marsh recalled.

"When I saw the ball pitch in line I thought I might have been in a bit of trouble."

Published Date: Dec 03, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 03, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 15: A Guide to the delivery, by doctors — Part 1

More Stories

See all