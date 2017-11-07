First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZ in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 07, 2017
IND Vs NZ
India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
NZ in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 04, 2017
IND Vs NZ
New Zealand beat India by 40 runs
SL in IND | 16 Nov 2017
IND vs SL
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
The Ashes | 23 Nov 2017
AUS vs ENG
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2017: Ben Stokes' replacement Steven Finn ruled out of tour due to knee injury

England fast bowler Steven Finn has been ruled out of the Ashes series against Australia after scans showed he has torn his left knee cartilage, the ECB said on Tuesday.

Reuters, Nov, 07 2017

Sydney: England fast bowler Steven Finn has been ruled out of the Ashes series against Australia after scans showed he has torn his left knee cartilage, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old quick, a 2010-11 and 2013-14 Ashes tourist, missed the opening tour match in Perth after sustaining the injury in practice last week.

“...(Finn) will now return to the UK in the 48 hours where he will meet a knee specialist to ascertain whether he will have an operation,” the ECB said in a statement, adding the board will announce a replacement later.

Steve Finn had earlier toured Australia for the Ashes defence in 2010-11 and 2013-14. Reuters

Steve Finn had earlier toured Australia for the Ashes defence in 2010-11 and 2013-14. Reuters

All-rounder Moeen Ali, who has a side strain, will miss this week’s day-night match against a Cricket Australia XI but was on track to be available for a return to action in the warm-up game in Towsnville starting 15 November.

“Mo Ali ... more precautionary now, we will just leave him out of this one and make sure he’s right,” England coach Trevor Bayliss told reporters in Adelaide.

Finn was added to the squad as a replacement for Ben Stokes after the all-rounder was suspended following his arrest on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm outside a nightclub.

Bayliss also responded to reports in the Australian media on Tuesday that said Stokes would soon face an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) disciplinary hearing and could join the squad in time for the third Test.

“I haven’t spoken (to anyone) or heard of anything since we have been here,” said Bayliss.

”If we concentrate on that, and wondering if he is coming or not, that might take the focus off what we’re trying to achieve so we have just been going about preparing with the players we have got here.

“If he happens to turn up at some stage, it’s a bonus. If he doesn‘t, bad luck, we will just get on with what we have got.”

ECB director of cricket Andrew Strauss said England were looking for “clarity” over Stokes’ position.

England begin their campaign to retain the Ashes at the Gabba in Brisbane on 23 November.

Published Date: Nov 07, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 07, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all